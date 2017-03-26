Rice rides into Classic cutting final as favorite

Tarin Rice and a horse named CR Gotcha Covered will enter the Super Stakes Classic/Challenge open division final as a favorite to clinch the title of the National Cutting Horse Association event.
The final is scheduled for Saturday at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
Rice and CR Gotcha Covered advanced to the final after finishing the first and second rounds with a two-run score of 442.5 (220 and 222.5). The 442.5 was the highest aggregate score after the first two rounds in the Classic/Challenge, which features 5- and 6-year-old horses who are second- and third-year competitors.
Horses with a score of at least 435 advanced to the final. The final will feature a field of 26 horses.
James Payne and Velvets Rollover also could be a duo to watch in the final. They finished the first two rounds with a 440.5 (219 and 221.5).
The second round concluded Sunday night.
RodeoHouston Shootout
RodeoHouston concluded its 20-day run Sunday with a Super Shootout Rodeo. The Shootout Rodeo featured credentialed competitors competing in five events—bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. Each event winner received $25,000.
Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, clinched the bareback riding title with a score of 90. O’Connell also won the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Super Shootout on Jan. 19.
Other Houston Super Shootout winners were saddle bronc rider Taos Muncy (90 points), steer wrestler Sterling Lambert (5.0 seconds), barrel racer Ivy Conrado (14.27) and bull rider Riker Carter (87).
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo clinched he team title. The winning team consisted of O’Connell, Conrado, Carter, steer wrestler Matt Reeves and saddle bronc rider Jake Wright.
Austin rodeo winners
Marty Yates, a three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Stephenville, clinched the tie-down roping title Rodeo Austin on Saturday night and earned $16,483. Yates turned in a time of 8.5 seconds, two-tenths of a second faster than second-place finisher J.C. Malone.
Other winners were steer wrestler Tommy Cook (3.9 seconds), team ropers Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor (4.0 seconds), saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston (89 points), bareback rider Tanner Aus (89 points), barrel racer Tammy Fischer (15.41 seconds) and bull rider Tyler Taylor. There were no qualified rides in the finals, and Taylor won by having the best two-head score of any cowboy.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Cody Teel of Kountze won the Built Ford Tough Series tour stop in Glendale, Ariz. Teel earned 515 points during the two-day show. Teel turned in scores of 83, 88, and 87.25.
Eduardo Aparecido, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, is ranked No. 1 in the world title race after finishing ninth in Glendale. Aparecido, who won the PBR’s Feb. 18 Iron Cowboy VIII tour stop in Arlington, has earned 2,895 points during the 2017 regular season.
Timed Event Championship
Jess Tierney, a South Dakota cowboy, won the recent Cinch Timed Event Championship at Lazy E Arena near Guthrie, Okla., and earned $104,000. The Timed Event Championship features world class cowboys who compete in tie-down roping, team roping heading, team roping heeling, steer wrestling and steer roping. Clay Smith, an Oklahoman, finished second at the 2017 edition and earned $28,000. Trevor Brazile of Decatur finished third and earned $22,000.
