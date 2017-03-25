40 years in: A good move to cutting horses

It happened 40 years ago, in early 1977.
Bill Riddle had gotten back home after competing in the 1977 Houston Livestock Show Rodeo when he received a call from his brother, Terry, who asked him to join him in the cutting horse business in Oklahoma.
Riddle was 32 and was a salty tie-down roper on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. He also taught junior high history in Wichita Falls.
Riddle said he had placed at both the Fort Worth and Houston rodeos in 1977 when he decided to give up competing in rodeos and teaching school. He opted to spend the rest of his working career in the cutting horse business.
Riddle said his brother told him, “ ‘We are about to launch. If you want to be part of it, then come on. But there won’t be any more time to rope.’ So, I sold my roping horses.”
Four decades later, Bill and Terry Riddle are accomplished riders on the National Cutting Horse Association circuit. Bill Riddle has $4,482,646 in NCHA career earnings, according to nchacutting.com. Terry Riddle has $2,449,275.
Bill Riddle is hoping to increase his lifetime earnings at the NCHA Super Stakes, which is underway in Fort Worth. He turned in a first-round score of 219 in the Classic/Challenge division aboard a mare named Rissy Cat at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
Ed Flynn and Play Miss Boonsmal won the first round with a 225. Tarin Rice and CR Gotcha Covered tied for second place with Morgan Cromer and What Daddy Don Know, respectively. The two horses turned in scores of 220.5.
The first round was Friday and Saturday. The second round is Sunday. The final is April 1.
Riddle, 72, who lives in Ringling, Okla., said he still enjoys competing.
“Sometimes you worry about how long you’re going to be able to do something,” he said. “But I still feel good, I still work horses every day and I’m still enjoying it.”
RodeoHouston champions
Kassie Mowry of Dublin clinched the barrel racing title at the 2017 Houston Super Series Rodeo on Saturday night and earned $60,000.
Each event champion pocketed $50,000 as the result of winning the final round, plus their earnings from the preliminaries.
Mowry received $50,000 with a finals time of 14.06 seconds. She also accumulated $10,000 throughout the prelims at NRG Stadium.
Mowry clinched the title on her horse Firewatermakesmehappy. Mowery also won the San Angelo Stock Show Rodeo last month.
In saddle bronc riding, Louisiana cowboy Cody DeMoss, clinched the title with a 92 and earned $56,436. Jake Vold, a Canadian, won bareback riding with a 90 and earned $56,000.
Tyler Waguespack, the PRCA’s 2016 champion steer wrestler, paced the bulldogging field with a 4.7. Waguespack, who also is from Louisiana, earned $56,500.
Caleb Smidt, the PRCA’s 2015 tie-down roping world champion, clinched the title in his event with a 7.4. The Victoria cowboy earned $58,500.
Sterling Smith of Stephenville finished second in tie-down roping and left Houston with $25,375.
In team roping, Zack Small, of Welch, Okla., and Levi Lord, of Sturgis, S.D., clinched the title with a 4.1. Each cowboy earned $55,000.
The Houston Rodeo will conclude Sunday afternoon with a Shootout Rodeo, a lucrative single-performance show that features five events (the three roughstock events, steer wrestling and barrel racing).
