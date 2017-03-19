Aljaz Bedene captures Irving Tennis Classic title for second time

Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain became the first two-time champion of the Irving Tennis Classic on Sunday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.
Bedene, who won the ATP Challenger event at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas in 2015, came into the tournament ranked No. 105. He will use the victory to crack the top 100 and set him on track to climb back toward his career high of No. 45, which he achieved in 2015.
The 27-year-old Bedene, who reached the quarterfinals at the Chennai Open earlier this year, won 68 percent of his service points on Sunday and had eight aces to none for Kukushkin.
In the doubles final, Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil upset top seeds Oliver Marach of Austria and Fabrice Martin of France, 6-3, 6-4.
Sunday’s results
SINGLES FINAL
Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain d. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
DOUBLES FINAL
Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil d. Oliver Marach of Austria and Fabrice Martin of France (1), 6-3, 6-4.
