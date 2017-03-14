Young American needs 58 minutes to win Irving Tennis Classic opener

American Frances Tiafoe cruised through the first round of the Irving Tennis Classic on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Konstantin Kravchuk of Russia.
The 19-year-old Tiafoe, who is ranked No. 86 in the ATP rankings, needed just 58 minutes to defeat the 32-year-old, 78th-ranked Kravchuk in the ATP Challenger event at the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas.
Also advancing to the second round was 20-year-old American Jared Donaldson, from Irvine, Calif., moving past No. 6 seed Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia, who retired while trailing in the third set, 6-1, 2-6, 3-1.
Tuesday’s results
First-round singles
Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic def. Teymuraz Gabashvili, Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Lukas Lacko, Slovakia def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Jared Donaldson, U.S., def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia (6), 6-1, 2-6, 3-1 (retired); Yen-Hsun Lu, Chinese Taipei (8), def. James McGee, Ireland, 6-3, 6-2; Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Renzo Olvio, Argentina 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Frances Tiafoe, U.S., def. Konstantin Kravchuk, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
Singles qualifying
Denis Kudla, U.S. (4), def. Luke Bambridge, Great Britian, 7-5, 7-6; Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Tommy Paul, U.S., 7-6 (6), 6-4.
First-round doubles
Purav Raja, India and Divij Sharan, India, def. Brian Baker, U.S., and Nicholas Monroe, U.S. (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5; Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Domoliner, Brazil, def. Alex Pier, U.S. and Tim Smyczek (wc), 6-0, 6-2.
Wednesday’s schedule
Championship Court 5 — Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, vs. Borna Coric, Croatia (5); Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic (q) vs. Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil; Aljaz Bedene, Great Britain (Alt) vs. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy (2); Oliver Marach, Austria and Fabrice Martin, France vs. Dustin Brown, Germany and Leander Paes, India; Marcel Granollers, Spain (1) vs. Radu Albot, Moldova.
Court 7 — Benjamin Becker, Germany, (wc) vs. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia (Alt); Tim Smyczek, U.S., Facundo Begnis, Argentina; Karen Khachanov, Russia (3) vs. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine; Philipp Petzschner, Germany vs. Alexander Peya, Austria vs. Rohan Bopanna, India and Yen-Hsun Lu, Chinese Taipei.
Court 5 — Dustin Brown, Germany vs. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands (q); Mikhail Kukushkin, Ukraine vs. Denis Kudla, U.S.; Johan Brunstrom, Sweden and Mate Pavic, Croatia vs. Jeremy Chardy, France and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden; Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands vs. Jonathan Erilich, Israel and Scott Lipsky, U.S.
Court 9 — Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany (7) vs. Andrey Rublev, Russia (q); Teymuraz Gabashvili, Russia (LL) vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia (4); Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden and Jan-Lennard, Germany vs. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Michael Venus, New Zealand; James Cerretani, U.S. and Nikola Mektic, Croatia vs. Facundo Bagnis and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina.
