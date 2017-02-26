January-February rodeos a cash cow for many competitors

In the world of pro rodeo, competitors lasso lots of prize money during the first two months of the year.
There was the RFD-TV’s The American at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 19 that offered competitors $2 million, a record purse for a single performance rodeo. And there was the Feb. 14-17 American Semifinals at Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum, which offered competitors $941,375.
Competitors also cashed in at the traditional, high-profile Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association winter stock show rodeos in cities such as Denver, Fort Worth, San Antonio, San Angelo, Jackson, Miss., and Tucson, Ariz. They also benefited from Shootout rodeos (five events) and PRCA Xtreme Bulls shows at some of the stock shows.
With all of that rush of activity, some competitors filled their saddle bags with prize money.
For example, bareback rider Tim O’Connell, the 2016 PRCA champion, clinched the title at PRCA rodeos in Denver on Jan. 22 ($9,252 in earnings) and Fort Worth on Feb. 4 ($11,966) and finished second in San Antonio on Saturday night ($21,407). The Iowa cowboy also won Fort Worth’s Super Shootout Rodeo on Jan. 19 ($10,000) and The American on Feb. 19 ($100,000).
Another success story was barrel racer Hailey Kinsel, a Texas A&M senior who pocketed $433,333 after clinching the barrel racing title at The American. She also earned more than $20,000 in the American Semifinals.
Marty Yates of Stephenville placed in a variety of rodeos recently. He won The American ($100,000), the Cinch Shootout Rodeo in San Angelo on Feb. 18 ($12,500) and the Feb. 9-15 PRCA show in Jackson, Miss. ($9,153). Yates also pocketed $12,011 during the preliminary rounds at the San Antonio PRCA rodeo. But during the finals last weekend, he was denied winning the bigger money when he missed.
Six times a contestant has a chance to win money here and that’s our key. Our whole idea is everybody makes money, and to not pay it all in one big shot at the end.
San Antonio rodeo CEO Keith Martin
Junior Nogueira, a Brazilian who lives in Burleson, and his partner, Kaleb Driggers of Albany, Ga., clinched the team roping title at the San Antonio rodeo finals on Saturday night. Other champions were bareback rider Tyler Nelson, ($25,881), steer wrestler Ty Erickson ($21,604), saddle bronc rider CoBurn Bradshaw ($24,927), tie-down roper Hunter Herrin ($22,745), bull rider Roscoe Jarboe ($27,033), steer roper Scott Snedecor ($27,417) and barrel racer Amberleigh Moore ($29,339).
Ty Wallace won the Xtreme Bulls title on Saturday afternoon and earned $25,380. He also pocketed $14,613 on Saturday night after finishing fourth in the PRCA/WPRA rodeo, which pushed his total earnings in San Antonio to $39,993.
In recent years, the San Antonio rodeo has become the PRCA’s highest paying regular season show to help riders earn a Wrangler National Finals berth. The title races are decided by total earnings and not by an aggregate or final round score or time. A champion cowboy or cowgirl has the opportunity to earn six paychecks —from three prelim performances, two semifinals shows and the final round.
“Six times a contestant has a chance to win money here and that’s our key,” said Keith Martin, the rodeo’s CEO. “Our whole idea is everybody makes money, and to not pay it all in one big shot at the end.”
The Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series also has been a cash cow. For example, Eduardo Aparecido, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, won the PBR’s Iron Cowboy VIII on Feb. 18 at AT&T Stadium and earned $138,766.
On the PBR’s Ford Tough Series last weekend, Kaique Pacheco won the tour stop in St. Louis and is ranked No. 3 in the world title race with 1,435 points. Aparecido is ranked No. 1 with 2,015 and Jess Lockwood is No. 2 with 1,678.
