Former TCU runner second in Cowtown women’s marathon; Fort Worth still first for her

Elite runner Tanja Ivandic’s run to second in The Cowtown women’s marathon Sunday was a beautiful stroll down memory lane, she said.
“Fort Worth has a special place in my heart,” said Ivandic, who arrived here in 1998 as a refugee from the war-torn former Yugoslavia. “I went to TCU. I grew up in Fort Worth. It’s my hometown.
“We love being here. I feel like I’m a Texan. I’m proud to be here.”
In her sixth marathon, Ivandic, 28, who is now in commercial real estate in Dallas, earned $750 by coming in second behind winner Amy Puzey in a time of 3:06:50. “I was trying to catch her, but she [extended her] lead at mile 20-something.”
Being able to go to TCU was a dream come true for me and my parents.
Tanja Ivandic, second female finisher in The Cowtown Marathon
Ivandic moved to the U.S. with her parents and younger brother as an almost 10-year-old. March 5 will mark the family’s 19th anniversary in the United States, she said.
Ivandic, who spoke no English when she arrived and now speaks with only a hint of an accent, went to Fort Worth’s public schools, graduating from Southwest High School before studying graphic design at TCU.
“Catholic Charities sponsored us,” said Ivandic, whose parents were caught right in the middle of Yugoslavia’s ethnic rift. Her father was a Croatian Catholic, her mother Serbian Orthodox. “It’s been such a blessing here. So much support through the charities, schools, and mentors.
“Being able to go to TCU was a dream come true for me and my parents.”
The mystery of the men’s half
That Julius Koskei won the men’s half marathon in a record-setting 1:04:23, that much was clear. Koskei, a Kenyan living in New Jersey, bested the former 13.1-mile record by 11 seconds.
When Abu Kebede Diriba crossed the finish line next, confusion and mystery were introduced.
An emphatic Diriba, an Ethiopian, insisted that he was second and Silas Too was third, explaining that a runner he didn’t know, but was in front of him, had left the course.
“One guy was ahead of us … he disappeared,” said Diriba, who was second in Saturday’s 10K. “I don’t know who he was. He did not finish the course. Me second place.
“He’s your friend,” Diriba said to Too, apparently a reference to Too’s and the mystery man’s shared Kenyan nationality.
“I’m No. 3,” Too said, indicating he planned to stand firm.
Turns out Diriba was on the right track.
Diriba was second all along, but Kenyan Peter Chebii was disqualified for leaving the course after he made a wrong turn in the Stockyards, near East Exchange Street. He found his way back to the pack, but it was too late.
That indeed made Too third for a final leader board of Koskei, Diriba, and Too. Monetary prize payouts were $1,000, $750, and $500.
Local top American woman
Caitlin Keen, a former runner at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and SMU, was the top American woman in a half marathon paced at the front by internationals.
Joan Aiyabei of Kenya won the race in 1:15:31. Runner-up was Serkalem Biset Abrha of Ethiopia, Saturday’s 10K women’s champ.
Keen, in her sixth half and fifth since last year’s Cowtown, was third at 1:22:17.
Keen, now a coach at Trinity Valley, battled cramps after mile 8.
“Right before the hill,” Keen said, referring to the course’s notorious mile 9, up the Paddock Viaduct on North Main, heading south into downtown from the courthouse. “I felt really good going into that.”
Though she missed her goal of under 80 minutes, she realized another objective: top three.
“It was a really tough day, but a great day actually,” Keen said. “It was a battle to the end. Time-wise there is always room for improvement. It will just take some time and patience.”
Keen plans to run her first marathon in Dallas in December.
Strolling to ultra victory
Calum Neff gained a modicum of fame by setting a stroller half marathon world record — with daughter Holland in the stroller — in February 2016.
He was by himself but again victorious, in The Cowtown’s 50K ultra marathon on Sunday, churning out 31 miles in 3:09:35.
The 32-year-old Canadian now living in Katy was by himself from the start among ultra runners. He drafted off quick-pacing east Africans in the half marathon. He said he ran with them for about six miles before slowing to conserve energy.
“I was clicking today,” Neff said. “I had a rough three months leading up to this following the stroller record. I surprised myself. I had some company early on with the marathoners. It’s always fun to rub shoulders with the east Africans.
“It was optimum running conditions ... other than the wind.”
Train the only handicap
Justin Meaders defies assumptions about paraplegics. On Sunday, he completed the marathon in his wheelchair in 2:16:12. His chip time was adjusted to 2:05:34 when the marathon route was interrupted by a train on Seventh Street.
“We had to stop for 10 or 12 minutes for the train,” said Meaders, 40. “The engine had just gotten there; it was going super slow.”
Race director Heidi Swartz said Meaders was the only racer stopped by the train. Still, that’s not supposed to happen. The Cowtown has permits putting a stop to train activity in the way of the route for the duration of the marathon, Swartz said.
Someone didn’t get that memo.
Meaders, who was injured in a motorcycle racing accident in 2000, also does triathlons.
Conquering the hill
The Cowtown officials offered non-elite men and women a new competitive opportunity this year, “Conquer the Hill Challenge.” The fastest to ascend the .344-mile Paddock Viaduct, aka, the Main Street Bridge connecting downtown to the North Side, won free entry into the 2018 Cowtown.
Half marathon — Men: Shawn O’Malley, Dallas, 1:11; Women: Kristy Deavers, Fort Worth, 1:14.
Marathon — Men: Eric Van Horn, Dallas, 1:11; Women: Ana Martinez, Wylie, 1:29.
Ultra — Men: Matthew Reily, Oklahoma City, 1:16; Women: Emily Marsh, Edmond, Okla., 1:45.
They do run, run
Race officials said The Cowtown’s total number of participants over the two days of racing was 23,347. Among those were 3,416 for the 10K, 3,421 for the adult 5K, and 7,976 for the Cook Children’s 5K, all on Saturday.
MEN MARATHON
OVERALL — Justin Gable, 2:28:00. MASTERS — Hernan Rozemberg, 2:45:24. GRAND MASTERS — Curtis Mamzic, 3:33:18. 1-17 — 1, Spencer Ellis, 4:35:04; 2, Tucker Sullivan, 5:00:12. 18-24 — 1, Luis Chavez, 2:40:59; 2, Christopher Martinez, 2:54:24; 3, Jonathan Nichols, 2:55:08. 25-29 — 1, R.J. Winzen, 2:55:47; 2, Clinton Blacksmith, 2:58:23; 3, Matt Tabor, 3:04:58. 30-34 — 1, Brent Woodle, 2:33:15; 2, Abraham Noguez, 2:37:37; 3, Chase Jones, 3:12:51. 35-39 — 1, Peter Kemboi, 2:34:07; 2, Stanley Boen, 2:36:38; 3, Madison Flowers, 3:00:11. 40-44 — 1, Donny Martin, 3:03:18; 2, Sidney Danner, 3:09:39; 3, Michael Liss, 3:10:39. 45-49 — 1, Michael Cunningham, 3:04:32; 2, Toru Sekino, 3:12:38; 3, Daniel Freemyer, 3:15:16. 50-54 — 1, Thomas Lokar, 3:20:26; 2, Ted Schweinfurth, 3:23:22; 3, Douglas Shanks, 3:26:34. 55-59 — 1, Matthew Mace, 3:13:02; 2, Gary Anderson, 3:16:56; 3, Dave Emerson, 3:17:36. 60-64 — 1, Tommy Thart, 3:34:26; 2, Jeffery Arnier, 3:34:57; 3, Danny Dubbs, 3:41:24. 65-69 — 1, Costas Saravanos, 3:45:06; 2, Larry Lichnovsky, 3:45:55; 3, Augusto Lastimosa, 4:14:37. 70-74 — 1, Richard Friedrichsen, 5:20:24; 2, Bill Hammond, 5:39:15.
MEN HALF MARATHON
OVERALL — Julius Koskei, 1:04:23. MASTERS — 1, Kiran Gyr, 1:19:58. 14-17 — 1, Trenton Kelly, 1:19:31; 2, Derian Neumann, 1:22:05; 3, Trey Clower, 1:24:28. 18-24 — 1, Silas Too, 1:08:14; 2, Gabriel Zambrano, 1:08:42; 3, Roy Bowling, 1:14:58. 25-29 — 1, Abu Debede Diriba, 1:07:18; 2, Antti-Pekka Niinisto, 1:12:18; 3, Jacob Phillips, 1:15:08. 30-34 — 1, Tyler McCandless, 1:09:06; 2, Alex Morris, 1:18:12; 3, Dan Ray, 1:23:09. 35-39 — 1, Andrew Cook, 1:10:31; 2, Reggi Jonaitis, 1:16:54; 3, Dane Batzel, 1:19:20. 40-44 — 1, Seth Shiver, 1:21:41; 2, Matthew Garrett, 1:23:35; 3, Chrisman Jackson, 1:25:18. 45-49 — 1, John Morgan, 1:25:12; 2, Troy Pickett, 1:26:08; 3, Christopher Brooks, 1:27:15. 50-54 — 1, Eric Widmer, 1:24:47; 2, Gerald Jackson, 1:26:26; 3, Larry McHaney, 1:29:29. 55-59 — 1, Jeff Kirk, 1:24:17; 2, Chris Lipscomb, 1:31:41; 3, Jeff Dorrill, 1:31:51. 60-64 — 1, Bryan Miller, 1:34:56; 2, Jorge Quero, 1:35:38; 3, Guadalupe Rodriguez, 1:39:15. 65-69 — 1, Robert Friberg, 1:42:36; 2, Benji Durden, 1:43:14; 3, Jim Sansone, 1:45:11. 70-74 — 1, Carl Galloway, 2:00:53; 2, Leon Minton, 2:09:25; 3, David Waggoner, 2:12:14. 75-79 — 1, Jim Miller, 2:00:17; 2, Don Hickman, 2:20:25; 3, Curt Holliday, 3:00:01.
MEN ULTRA MARATHON
OVERALL — Calum Neff, 3:09:35. MASTERS — Javier Vichis, 3:34:55. GRAND MASTERS — Tom Romano, 4:32:54. 18-24 — 1, Connor Stewart, 5:42:26; 2, Matthew Stewart, 5:42:26; 3, Jonathan Clayton, 6:19:44. 25-29 — 1, John Finn, 3:21:13; 2, Kevin Van Leeuwen, 4:01:07; 3, Ryan Hollenbach, 4:21:41. 30-34 — 1, Craig Ottman, 3:26:04; 2, Joel Schrock, 3:33:27; 3, David Shepard, 3:57:00. 35-39 — 1, German Garcia, 3:34:04; 2, James Wortman, 4:10:03; 3, Kristofor Seastrom, 4:11:46. 40-44 — 1, Jerod Honrath, 3:40:56; 2, Shane Cross, 3:56:31; 3, Matt Boykin, 3:57:21. 45-49 — 1, Todd Reynolds, 3:45:44; 2, Froylan Franco, 3:45:57; 3, Adam Delu, 4:09:16. 50-54 — 1, David Banas, 4:14:42; 2, Tom Murray, 4:32:53; 3, Johnny Mercado, 4:43:03. 55-59 — 1, Peter Beauvais, 3:58:41; 2, Tuan Nguyen, 4:28:52; 3, Stewart Crouch, 4:39:02. 60-64 — 1, Mike Rouse, 4:30:42; 2, Ken Beach, 4:57:28; 3, Julio Lopez, 5:02:43. 65-69 — 1, Laurence Akiyoshi, 5:55:23; 2, Bill Pirelli, 5:59:15.
WOMEN MARATHON
OVERALL — Amy Puzey, 3:01:29. MASTERS — Magaly Soto, 3:07:06. GRAND MASTERS — Deborah Lazaroff, 3:59:16. 1-17 — 1, Karissa Smith, 4:55:37. 18-24 — 1, Sarah Bradley, 3:24:26; 2, Emily Herrmann, 3:38:11; 3, Madison Rogan, 3:38:12. 25-29 — 1, Tanja Ivandic, 3:06:50; 2, Brooke Bible, 3:07:59; 3, Tara Upshaw, 3:21:59. 30-34 — 1, Lindsey Fladie, 3:22:45; 2, Neringa Kaulinaite, 3:28:17; 3, Lindsey Sanders, 3:29:30. 35-39 — 1, Sandie Nathan, 3:13:23; 2, Lauren Giles, 3:21:56; 3, Elizabeth Sies, 3:23:55. 40-44 — 1, Della Giles, 3:21:00; 2, Mandy Tydlaska, 3:23:44; 3, Heather Himler, 3:25:48. 45-49 — 1, Amy Ewing, 3:34:14; 2, Christie Thomas, 3:45:08; 3, Gina Mordica, 3:49:10. 50-54 — 1, Patricia Thornton, 3:29:55; 2, Della Irby, 3:47:51; 3, Paige Gates, 3:49:54. 55-59 — 1, Aiming Herrington, 3:59:12; 2, Ruth Johnson, 4:02:10; 3, Carrie Gutekunst, 4:18:04. 60-64 — 1, Janice Carpenter, 4:14:58; 2, Roberta Litoborski, 4:18:51; 3, Amie Durden, 4:22:37. 65-69 — 1, Maria Barron, 5:12:02; 2, Joy Townsend, 5:40:53. 70-74 — 1, Mary Lenari, 6:06:06.
WOMEN HALF MARATHON
OVERALL — Joan Aiyabei, 1:15:31. MASTERS — 1, Rachel Fox, 1:29:34. GRAND MASTERS — 1, Les Myers, 1:31:14; 2, Teresa Sato, 1:55:56. 14-17 — 1, Kayla Whitmire, 1:39:13; 2, Sarah Trammel, 1:39:13; 3, Emily Terrell, 1:39:22. 18-24 — 1, Caitlin Keen, 1:22:17; 2, Taylor Baird, 1:29:27; 3, Kaylee Bowers, 1:38:42. 25-29 — 1, Serkalem Biset Abrha, 1:17:15; 2, Lauren Versweyveld, 1:24:34; 3, Candace Matthies, 1:29:43. 30-34 — 1, Belinda Southall, 1:33:11; 2, Jenny Johns, 1:35:29; 3, Kristin McCandless, 1:35:56. 35-39 — 1, Kelli Benton, 1:29:09; 2, Deidra Zschiesche, 1:32:18; 3, April Hince, 1:32:27. 40-44 — 1, Regina Kaplan-Rakowski, 1:36:32; 2, Cheryl Hukill, 1:37:04; 3, Gina Jimenez, 1:37:31. 45-49 — 1, Kathy Owen, 1:37:30; 2, Angela Eusery, 1:39:02; 3, Heather Johnson, 1:41:19. 50-54 — 1, Debra Carlson, 1:37:20; 2, Linda Lowell, 1:38:20; 3, Melissa Hurta, 1:38:46. 55-59 — 1, Terri Cassel, 1:31:45; 2, Jana Ryan 1:42:24; 3, Dona McDermott, 1:49:17. 60-64 — 1, Deborah Ruiz, 2:02:44; 2, Joyce Villarreal, 2:07:33; 3, Mary Hernandez, 2:07:37. 65-69 — 1, Poksu Binger, 1:47:29; 2, Martha O’Rourke, 2:03:22; 3, Linda Braun, 2:08:57. 70-74 — 1, Marylynn Caruso, 2:23:43; 2, Laura Thurman, 2:29:17; 3, Bette McDowell, 2:37:50. 75-79 — 1, Joyce Hightower, 2:44:05; 2, Wanda Estes, 3:43:33; 3, Earline Kennedy, 3:48:26.
WOMEN ULTRA MARATHON
OVERALL — Tracy Gruman, 3:44:51. MASTERS — Gina Hendrickson, 4:06:01. GRAND MASTERS — Judy Thomas, 5:58:27. 18-24 — 1, Dominique Bessette, 4:49:22; 2, Jessica L’Hoste, 4:49:28. 25-29 — 1, Anna Flores De Remick, 4:56:30; 2, Erika Foresman, 4:58:40; 3, Jenny Simpson, 5:25:06. 30-34 — 1, Alyson Klaverweiden, 4:33:06; 2, Jennifer Negley, 4:48:07; 3, Anabel Meyer, 4:59:27. 35-39 — 1, Anne Portlock, 3:47:43; 2, Jenna Mutz, 3:50:52; 3, Caitlin Snow, 3:56:11. 40-44 — 1, Lydia Calahan, 4:36:32; 2, Nancy Nguyen, 4:37:00; 3, Jennifer Kirkpatrick, 4:38:48. 45-49 — 1, Monica Snowden, 4:58:39; 2, Toy Kelliher, 5:25:02; 3, Laura Euckert, 5:48:25. 50-54 — 1, Kelley Aviles, 4:14:21; 2, Minerva Paredes, 4:57:12; 3, Cyndi Graves, 5:20:33. 55-59 — 1, Garry Wartenberg, 5:45:47; 2, Maria Cacho, 5:52:37; 3, Melinda Smith0Swoboda, 6:15:29.
Comments