Cowtown Marathon victory a sweet surprise for Amarillo man

A sentimental Justin Gable of Amarillo crossed the finish line of The Cowtown marathon Sunday morning and collapsed in a wave of emotion.
The 30-year-old Amarillo native won the 26.2-mile race in windy conditions at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, crossing the finishing line in 2 hours, 28 minutes. But it’s where he has been and who is on the way that had him in near tears and in the arms of his wife only moments later.
Gable’s first marathon victory was made all the more delightful by having overcome a broken leg in January 2016 and subsequent related issues, and the upcoming arrival of a first child in June. There was also the pleasant surprise about prize money, something he knew nothing about.
At Mile 8, I was thinking ‘where is everybody?’ At Mile 23 it started kicking in. Justin Gable on when he realized he could win the marathon
“It’s been a hard winter” getting the mileage back up, said Gable, who dropped out of the Phoenix and New York City marathons. “I didn’t even know if I was going to do this race until eight weeks ago.
“At Mile 8, I was thinking ‘where is everybody?’ At Mile 23 it started kicking in.”
As in, he was going to win this thing.
More than 8,500 runners competed on Sunday, including 6,634 in the 13.1 half marathon. The 50K ultra marathon featured 393 runners.
Gable was the first to finish among 1,482 full marathon runners under overcast skies and chilly temperatures. He was more than 5 minutes faster than Brent Woodle of Carrollton, who claimed second at 2:33:16.
His victory was made somewhat unique in this day by the fact that he is not considered an elite runner. Top international runners have featured prominently on the leader board in recent years, lured to Fort Worth by prize money. Those runners were here again, but competed for the most part in the half marathon this year.
In addition to the traditional black cowboy hat for the top finishers, Gable also claimed the $1,500 first-place prize, plus $250 as the best finisher from Texas. Woodle won $1,000. Next was Peter Kemboi, a Kenyan training in Morristown, N.J. He was awarded $750.
My wife inspired me. I saw her finish her first in Albuquerque and thought, ‘man, I can’t believe she did all that, and I’m just sitting here.’
Justin Gable
The Cowtown was Gable’s sixth effort at 26.2 miles.
“I’m making money!?” Gable said incredulously. “It’s been a good year so far.”
The top woman was elite runner Amy Puzey, a 35-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, who was the best in her field at 3:01:29. Next was former TCU runner Tanja Ivandic at 3:06:50. The women’s top finishers were awarded the same prize money.
The Cowtown was Puzey’s first marathon in five years. Her attention has been on ultra events.
“I think I took it a bit easy the first half, but I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel having not run a marathon in five years,” Puzey said. “It was hard to know. I’ve done most of my training on a treadmill because of all the ice in Canada.
“The last 20K [12 miles] felt amazing actually.”
With her every step of the way was her husband, Jacob, an elite runner who in December set a 50K world record. “On a treadmill … it’s kind of an obscure world record,” he said. Jacob didn’t compete but rather followed along pushing the couple’s 9-month-old daughter in a stroller.
There was actually a stroller world record holder in Sunday’s field. Ultra winner Calum Neff, a Canadian who got to Katy, Texas, as soon as he could, holds the stroller half marathon world record, with son Holland, 11 months at the time.
It’s a place soon-to-be new daddy Gable might find himself one day, either as a supporting husband or a stroller runner.
His wife is also a marathoner. She’s the one who got him into this running thing. He didn’t start until after finishing graduate school at West Texas A&M. Gable is an environmental science analyst for an energy company in the Panhandle.
“My wife inspired me,” Gable said. “I saw her finish her first in Albuquerque and thought, ‘man, I can’t believe she did all that, and I’m just sitting here.’ ”
