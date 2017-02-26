Amarillo’s Justin Gable wins The Cowtown men’s marathon

A sentimental Justin Gable of Amarillo won The Cowtown men’s marathon on Sunday morning in windy conditions at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, crossing the finishing line in 2:27:59 before collapsing to his knees in emotion.
Gable was the first to finish among 1,482 full marathon runners under overcast skies and chilly temperatures.
He was more than 5 minutes faster than Brent Woodle of Carrollton, who claimed second at 2:33:15.
In addition to the traditional black cowboy hat for the victors, Gable also claimed the $1,500 first-place prize, plus $250 as the best finisher from Texas. Woodle won $1,000. Next was Peter Kemboi, Kenyan training in Morristown, N.J. He was awarded $750.
The victory marked Gable’s first as a marathoner. He is a relative newcomer to the sport, this being his sixth effort at 26.2 miles.
“I’m making money!?” Gable said incredulously. “It’s been a good year so far. I won my first marathon, and my wife and I are expecting our first child in June.”
The top woman was Amy Puzey, who was the best in her field at 3:01:28. Next was former TCU runner Tanja Ivandic at 3:06:49. The women’s top finishers were awarded the same prize money.
More than 8,500 runners competed on Sunday, including 6,634 in the 13.1 half marathon.
The 50K ultra marathon featured 393 runners.
Comments