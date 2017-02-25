37th-ranked Fernando Verdasco penciled in for Irving Tennis Classic

Fernando Verdasco is as seasoned a veteran tennis player as you will find at an ATP Tour tournament.
He’s won seven career ATP Tour titles and climbed as high as No. 7 in the world. He was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2009, reached the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open twice – in 2009 and ’10 — and at Wimbledon in 2013, and he has been a regular in the second week of majors since 2005.
But while the sun is setting on the 33-year-old Spaniard’s pro career, he remains ranked No. 37 in the world and one of the toughest lefties playing today.
Local tennis fans might get a chance to see Verdasco on the courts at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Irving when the sixth-edition of the Irving Tennis Classic gets underway March 13.
Verdasco could be joined in Irving by as many as six of the top 50 men’s players in the world on the acceptance list for the $150,000 ATP Challenger event, which falls between the ATP Masters tournaments at Indian Wells, Calif., and Miami.
The Irving tournament has a special ATP exemption that allows top-50 ranked players to enter without obtaining a wild card, which helps attracttop talent to North Texas.
Verdasco has been awarded a wild card from tournament director Zoltan Papp. The catch is that Verdasco and the other top players will have to be available, which means losing in the early rounds in Indian Wells.
Also on the acceptance list is last year’s ITC champion Marcel Granollers, ranked No. 38. The Spaniard was ranked No. 92 when he arrived in Irving last year and used his victory over Aljaz Bedene in the final as a springboard into the Top 50 by June.
Other notable players include No. 70 Denis Istomin, who upset Novak Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open, and No. 50 Nikoloz Basilvasvili of Georgia, who reached the final in Memphis last weekend before losing to Ryan Harrison.
Also on the list are Italian Paolo Lorenzi, ranked No. 40, Daniel Evans of Great Britain at No. 44, Malek Jaziri of Tunisia at No. 47, and Kyle Edmunds of Great Britain at No. 49, as well as former top 30 player Thomaz Bellucci, who is ranked No. 76, and 20-year-old Boran Coric,who is ranked No. 59.
The tournament, which features a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, will also include some of the top young American players who are making their way up the Challenger circuit.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to IrvingTennisClassic.com.
Player Acceptance List
(As of Feb. 21)
(Listed by rank, player, country)
38. Marcel Granollers, Spain; 40. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy; 44. Daniel Evans, Great Britain; 47. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia; 48. Karen Khachanov, Russia; 49. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain; 53. Nikoloz Basilashvili Georgia; 59. Borna Coric, Croatia; 61. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia; 62. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany; 63. Yen-Hsun Lu, Chinese Taipei; 65. Martin Klizan, Slovakia; 70. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan; 72. Andreas Seppi, Italy; 73. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina; 76. Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil; 77. Jeremy Chardy, France; 78. Michail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan; 79. Damir Dzhumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina; 82. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina; 83. Hyeon Chung, South Korea; 84. Dustin Brown, Germany; 85. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil; 86. Gastao Elias, Portugal.
