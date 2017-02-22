Running shoe stores selling specialty, experience in an online world

Caitlin Keen, a Fort Worth-raised runner, didn’t have to worry about buying running shoes as a cross country and track-and-field athlete at SMU. Those tools of the trade were provided for her as part of her university experience.
Once out of school, however, she was back to fending for herself.
For new running shoes, she walked almost subconsciously into the same door she had for years and years.
Luke’s Locker.
“I think the main thing, besides loyalty, is I know the people. I like going in there. We talk … talk about my last race, my training,” said Keen, an elite runner competing in Sunday’s half marathon at The Cowtown. “I don’t feel I have to dumb down what I am doing and try to explain what I need to someone who has never run.
“They’re going through the exact same training I am going through. They know me.”
That’s a welcome perspective to Luke’s and the like-minded of specialty running shoe stores fighting for their lives in a marketplace infringed upon by the presence of online and big-box retail stores whose prices are generally more palatable to bank accounts.
By one estimate by the Global Industry Analysts, the global market in running shoes is expected to reach more than $372 billion by 2020.
Should be some leg room for the little guy, right?
Yet, in January, Luke’s took a significant step in saving itself and hopefully re-establishing itself in the industry, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closing, at least temporarily, locations in Southlake, Houston, The Woodlands, Plano, and Austin while reportedly reorganizing its model and management structure.
At the time, president Matt Lucas said he was confident the company had “a viable business strategy that will take some time to rebuild.”
Lucas also acknowledged poor decisions about some of its stores that negatively impacted its working capital.
The biggest fear of storefront retailers like Luke’s and the Fort Worth Running Co. are customers who come in and get fitted by the professionals and go buy online.
“A challenge … that’s how we view it,” said Tyler Harrison, owner of Fort Worth Running Co. “Online is challenging specialty retailers to actually be special. For so long specialty retailers could just slap ‘running’ on the side of the door and people would flock in.
“Now, you’re actually having to work to create the experience, to create something that means something to the customer. I don’t view it as online competing as much because they can’t provide the service that we provide. But we have to be even better at that service and more consistent with that service to survive.”
Harrison purchased FW Running Co. on West Seventh in April 2016. Sales were up 35 percent through December 2016 and the store has doubled sales the first two months of this year compared to last year.
Harrison noted a recent study that showed 94 percent of retail sales are done at brick-and-mortar stores. However, the data is not trending in that direction, which indicates a spike of 17 percent in online sales, up to more than $400 billion, by 2018.
Tim Tarpley, owner of Trident Sports Fort Worth and race director of the upcoming Fort Worth Tri, believes the specialty stores need to boost their online presence.
“Start the next big thing that will put you out of business,” Tarpley said. “Do it before the tech people do it. They need to be online.”
Perhaps, but it’s that intimate one-on-one contact that makes the specialty stores unique, Harrison said, particularly for those ingrained in the sport. The stores are part of the social scene described by Keen, now a running coach at Trinity Valley in Fort Worth.
The market most susceptible to creeping online sales are those who want to stay anonymous: the beginner who feels out of his or her element with experts in their field.
“That’s the biggest part of the market,” Harrison said. “We get a lot of customers who aren’t runners. We’ve tried to expand our vision, whether it’s message or redesign of the store to make it more comfortable to the consumer.
“We don’t want to scare off some of these folks fearful of being judged when they walk into a store.”
The Cowtown
Saturday-Sunday, Will Rogers Memorial Center
