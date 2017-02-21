For this ultra runner, The Cowtown is personal

When Ellen Brown starts kicking Sunday morning in her first attempt at The Cowtown’s 31-mile ultra race, rather than mile markers, or a favorite artist or podcast in her ears, she’ll be spurred on by memories.
“One of my mom’s favorite books to read to me when I was little was ‘The Little Engine that Could,’ said the Weatherford resident who was raised in Fort Worth and attended Paschal High School. “As the little engine is going up that hill, it says ‘I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.’
“I always have that in the back of my mind. My mom always said you can do anything, I believe in you, I have faith in you, I trust you. I think of that and the little engine that could. I think I can. On Sunday, I will say I thought I could.”
The challenges every runner takes on are personal. How far can one’s body be pushed through the rigorous training and ultimately the course? For Brown, The Cowtown is her Ice-Bucket Challenge.
She is running with purpose, crisscrossing 31 miles for her mother and, for that matter, all of the more than 5 million Americans afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. Brown, 47, is a running as a participant of the Alz Stars, a fundraising mechanism of the North Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, which has partnered with The Cowtown in an effort to find a cure and help families confronting the disease.
So every step of the way, to be sure, the angels of those lost to Alzheimer’s will help push her along.
1 in 9 people 65 and older in the United States has Alzheimer’s disease.
Brown “is very dedicated to the cause,” said Sarah Ethridge, an Alz Stars organizer for the Alzheimer’s Association. “She works very hard in the fight. Her personal mission is to fight for those programs. She knows it’s more than raising money, but also helping families on a personal level.”
The Alzheimer’s Association hopes to raise $85,000 through the marathon, the fifth year of the Alz Stars program, which has grown from 22 participants in 2013 to 46 this year. Alz Stars raised $18,000 the first year and since then have eclipsed fundraising goals. They expect to do so again with more than $76,500 raised so far.
The association’s biggest fundraiser is the Walk to End Alzheimer. Locally, 3,000 walkers raised more than $305,000 last year. Nationwide, the campaign brought in $82 million.
The cause is more like a crisis. Alzheimer’s dementia is progressive, aggressive, and cruel. According to the association, one in three will die with the disease and other forms of dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to the association. Overall, it is the sixth-leading cause of death.
Coincidentally, exercise might be one key strategy to battle it.
The Mayo Clinic has said there are indications that regular exercise is good for the brain. Moreover, studies have shown the physically active have a lowered risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Furthermore, exercise has shown to delay the start for people at-risk of developing the disease.
Sue Smith, Brown’s 79-year-old mother, was considered at-risk. Her mother was also a victim. Brown’s mother was diagnosed seven years ago, and for three years, Mrs. Smith has lived in a memory care facility.
Because of that family history, Brown knows she, too, is at-risk.
“I also have a daughter,” Brown said of an almost 16-year-old. “I’m bound and determined that just like my mom, I don’t want my daughter to go through this [as a caretaker]. I’m going to do everything I can to make that so.
“I want it to stop. I don’t want it to go through our family anymore. This is not the heritage I want to leave for my daughter.”
Brown was a track and field long-distance runner at Paschal. Since then she has been running “off and on.” She’s been back on for three years after seeing that the Alzheimer’s Association had partnered with the Cowtown. She prepared for the 2015 marathon that was canceled because of a snow storm, though she took part in the virtual marathon. She completed the marathon last year.
The 31-mile distance seemed like a natural progression.
“The number three just kept popping up for me. It kept bugging me,” Brown said. “This is the third year my mom has been in memory care facility. Third year to participate in a Cowtown event. I was just looking at it … 31.
“So I started playing with that. If I get 31 people to donate $31 for 31 miles I would have my minimum goal raised.”
Brown admits to nervous excitement as she approaches race day, but for her mother and all the others, it’s worth every ounce of struggle. When you’ve been to hell and back, 31 miles is manageable.
And she’ll go to hell and back again, if she has too. It’s her mother’s smile, one of the few things left that indicates “she knows me in her heart.
She won’t stop because of the confidence and faith in knowing that one day she will say “I thought we could.”
The Cowtown
Saturday-Sunday, Will Rogers Memorial Center
