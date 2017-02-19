Three rodeo competitors split $1 million side pot at The American

Three competitors each earned a $433,333 check after clinching rodeo event titles at the RFD-TV’s The American on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Bull rider Sage Kimzey, saddle bronc rider Cody DeMoss and barrel racer Hailey Kinsel won the big prize.
The American offered competitors $2 million, a record payoff for a single performance rodeo. Kimzey, DeMoss and Kinsel each were eligible for a share of a $1 million “side pot” within the $2 million purse.
The three riders split the $1 million. Each competitor earned $333,333, plus $100,000 that goes to the winner of every event.
All the other champions at The American each earned a $100,000 check. They were not eligible for the $1 million side pot because they were seeded competitors who had strong finishes last year within the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, the Elite Rodeo Athletes or the Professional Bull Riders.
I love riding for big money. It’s pretty special to ride in front of a crowd like that for that kind of a payday. We don’t get those opportunities very often. It definitely gets my motor running and gets me ready to ride. I feel like the bigger the venue, the bigger the payout, the better I ride.
Bull rider Sage Kimzey
The $100,000 winners were bareback rider Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa (90.25 points in the finals); team ropers Riley Minor and Brady Minor, who both live in Ellensburg, Wash. (3.61 seconds); steer wrestler Clayton Hass of Weatherford (3.73 seconds); and tie-down roper Marty Yates of Stephenville (6.65 seconds).
Kimzey, 22, a Strong City, Okla., cowboy who has won the PRCA’s title the past three years, clinched The American’s 2017 bull riding title after turning in a finals score of 89.5 aboard a bovine named Deep Water.
“I love riding for big money,” Kimzey said. “It’s pretty special to ride in front of a crowd like that for that kind of a payday. We don’t get those opportunities very often. It definitely gets my motor running and gets me ready to ride. I feel like the bigger the venue, the bigger the payout, the better I ride. I don’t know what it is about it, but I love big rodeos.”
Kimzey has had success riding bulls in the Fort Worth area in recent weeks. He clinched the title at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo’s Bulls’ Night Out show on Jan. 18 at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
While competing at Arlington-based The American on Sunday, Kimzey was eligible for the bigger money from the side pot because he was competing in under exemption status, which is granted to a very accomplished ride in each event.
DeMoss and Kinsel were eligible to dip into the $1 million side pot because they each earned a berth at The American through its Qualifier System after placing in the American Semifinals last week at Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum.
That was really a bucking dude. When I was riding him, it all was happening so fast.
Saddle bronc rider Cody DeMoss
DeMoss, 35, a 12-time PRCA Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Heflin, La., clinched The American saddle bronc riding title with an 88.25 effort aboard a high-profile bucking horse named Maple Leaf.
Maple Leaf, which is owned by the Frontier Rodeo Co. (Jerry Nelson), shared the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Saddle Bronc of the Year title 2013. Three years ago, Maple Leaf and a bronc named Spring Planting (Flying Five Rodeo Co.) were co-champions.
DeMoss said Maple Leaf was a challenging bronc to ride.
“That was really a bucking dude,” he said. “When I was riding him, it all was happening so fast.”
Kinsel, 22, who is from the South Texas town of Cotulla, paced the barrel racing field with a 14.689. She clinched the title aboard her 6-year-old mare she calls Sister. She acquired Sister as a 2-year-old and she and her mother trained the horse to compete in rodeos.
Hailey Kinsel, a senior Texas A&M agriculture economics major, is ranked No. 1 in the NIRA’s Southern Region barrel racing standings.
Kinsel is a senior Texas A&M agriculture economics major. She has competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., the past two years (on a different horse). Two years ago, she finished sixth in the 2105 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s barrel racing title race at the Casper championships.
This year, Kinsel plans on taking Sister to the College National Finals. She currently is ranked No. 1 in the NIRA’s Southern Region barrel racing standings, which means she’s on pace to qualify for the June 11-17 CNFR in Casper.
Comments