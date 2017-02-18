Brazilian Aparecido outlasts field to claim Iron Cowboy bull riding title

Eduardo Aparecido, a Brazilian cowboy who lives in Decatur, won the Professional Bull Riders Iron Cowboy VIII and earned $138,766 Saturday night before a crowd of 38,598 at AT&T Stadium.
With the title at stake in the fourth round, the 26-year-old Aparecido was the only cowboy to make a qualified ride, turning in a score of 89.
The other contestant, Fabiano Vieira, was bucked off.
“I knew I needed to ride every bull that I got on,” Aparecido said.
The Iron Cowboy started with 15 competitors making a qualified ride in Round 1. Chase Outlaw paced the field with a score of 88.5 aboard Buckeye Bill. Jess Lockwood, who entered the Iron Cowboy ranked No. 1 in the world standings, was bucked off in 3.62 seconds.
Meanwhile, Aparecido turned in an opening round 85.
In Round 2, the bulls got the upper hand. Only three of the 15 riders stayed on for the 8-second count. Two-time world champion J.B. Mauney, the Iron Cowboy’s 2012 champion, was bucked off in 3.66 seconds. Shane Proctor, who won the Iron Cowboy last year, was thrown in 2.48 seconds.
Mason Lowe won Round 2 with a 90.75 on a bull named Smooth Operator. Aparecido finished second with a 90.75 and Fabiano Vieira came in third with an 86.5.
In Round 3, only two riders made a qualified ride. They were Aparecido, who won the round with an 88.75, and Vieira who was second with an 88.50.
In Round 4, Vieira rode first and was bucked off in 1.56 seconds. After that, Aparecido turned in the 89 on a bull named Catfish John to clinch the title.
With the win, Aparecido took the lead in the PBR’s 2017 world title race with 2,015 points.
Lockwood dropped to second place with 1,678 points after his opening-round exit in the Iron Cowboy.
RFD-TVs The American on Sunday will feature PBR contestants in the bull riding segment of the show.
American update
The Cowtown Coliseum was filled to the brim on Friday night with fans who came to the Fort Worth Stockyards to watch the semifinals of RFD-TV’s The American. Competitors attempted to qualify for Sunday’s show at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.
The American offers a $2 million purse, a world record payout for a single performance rodeo.
The purse for the American Semi-Finals was $941,375, making it one of the higher paying rodeos in the world.
In the semifinals, former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Timber Moore clinched the tie-down roping title after turning in a time of 7.08 seconds. He earned more than $51,000.
Kelsey Lutjen of Casa Grande, Ariz., clinched the barrel racing title with a 13.80 time, good for more than $56,000.
Other champions were bareback rider Tilden Hooper, steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott, team ropers Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp, saddle bronc rider Clay Elliot and bull rider Claudio Marcelina de Montanha Jr.
The 2017 American semifinals was the highest paying rodeo ever at Cowtown Coliseum, which is managed by longtime rodeo organizer Hub Baker.
The Cowtown Coliseum has featured rodeos for almost a century. The Fort Worth Stock Show conducted the world’s first indoor rodeo in the coliseum in 1918.
