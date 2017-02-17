The Cowtown: Thousands of runners, thousands of stories

The Cowtown is as inclusive a big tent as there can be.
The runners come from every background, from elite runners on another continent, to the guy who decided he was carrying an extra 20 pounds he could do without, to the little girl who has a curiosity about running, to the almost 100-year-old, who has seen more miles than Loop 820.
It is impossible to put a single face on the thousands who will pack the Will Rogers Memorial Center for the event’s six races Feb. 25-26, including the 26.2-miler the Greeks made famous.
But each year we try, profiling a handful of runners participating and conveying their running biographies.
Here are six runners who have gone all the extra miles to prepare for the 39th edition of Fort Worth’s annual footrace.
A second chance
For Louie Muga, a friend was not a helping hand during his first attempt at 26.2 miles a year ago at the Cowtown Marathon.
A member of one of the bands, which dot the marathon route to provide entertainment, recognized his ol’ chum from the North Side as Muga churned along near Central and Circle Park.
“Hey, Louie!”
“I turned to see who it was and waved back, and boom … I stepped in a pothole,” Muga said. “I re-injured my knee.”
Muga stopped a little ways up at a water station, where attendants gave him an ice pack. After a spell, he sucked it up and finished.
The 45-year-old, who went to Fort Worth Trimble Tech for high school and makes a living as a mortgage banker, turned to long-distance running to get in better shape after he injured his calf during a game in his son’s coach-pitch baseball league five years ago. Coach-pitch has long known to be a not-so-strenuous activity for adults. A doctor gave him an expert opinion of, “well, at 40, these things can happen” before charging an insurance company exorbitantly.
But for Muga, the light went off. No, injuries such as his shouldn’t “just happen” to 40-year-olds. It was time to get in shape and he immediately fit right in the average walker/runner demographic of 40-plus.
He turned to Jeff Galloway’s run-walk-run method.
The goal this year is an improved finish and better recovery. Last year, his wife was “taking care of me for three days” because he couldn’t get off the couch. He vowed to never do it again. Not only is he doing it again, he’s planning to do the Alamo 13.1 three weeks later.
For old buddies of Muga’s, don’t take offense if he appears to ignore you this year.
The ‘fun race’
The goal, Laura Euckert said, is to make each of her races memorable.
The ultra (sometimes extreme) runner will never forget the Bandera 100K on trails in 2015 for all the wrong reasons.
At the nine or 10 mile mark, an abrasive, unknown runner passed Euckert’s group and “kind of shoved us in a way.” That rubbed the now soon-to-be 49-year-old the wrong way.
“That got in my head, and I didn’t watch my footing,” said Euckert, who stepped on a rock, “and I broke my right ankle.
“I knew what I had done immediately.”
However, ultra runners don’t simply quit. She made it to an aid station, where attendants tightly taped the ankle so it wouldn’t flex. On she went to 25 miles, where another medical attendant told her she might be risking something more serious than a broken bone if she continued.
So, the attendant put a mark on the edge of the point of swelling, and on Euckert went, to the 31-mile marker and the next aid station. The same attendant who had seen Euckert at mile 25 had moved up to meet her at Mile 31. The swelling had gone up. The attendant asked her if she intended to quit.
“I said, ‘No, ma’amm,’” Euckert said. “She said, ‘That’s it, I’m going to pull you.’
“And I was like, ‘Thank you.’”
Sometimes help is needed to make the best decisions.
Nonetheless, Euckert had run a 50k on a broken ankle.
She’ll be doing the 50k (31 miles) at The Cowtown, what she called her “fun race,” considering it always falls around her Feb. 28 birthday. She said she’ll finish this one in the 6-6 1/2 hour range.
This year will mark her 89th run at marathon or longer distance.
“There’s a mental fortitude you gain from doing these distances,” Euckert said. “And it happens at a 10k and a marathon and more as you go up.”
Friendly competition
Clint Brewer is a Fort Worth firefighter because of a calling he answered more than a decade ago to save lives and protect property.
He runs to answer a calling to beat his good friend from his school days in Azle.
That’s a slight embellishment. The 37-year-old Brewer has personal running goals, a spot in the famed Boston Marathon among them. But he and Ethan McDonald — now a cross country coach at Farmersville High School — have an ongoing duel from their days as elementary school upstarts and high school cross country and track and field teammates. The two will continue it in this year’s half marathon.
“I beat him last year barely,” said Brewer, a member of Station 4 who ran the Cowtown full marathon in 2011. “We were fourth and fifth in our age group.”
Like McDonald, running is part of the job for Brewer. Firefighters are expected to leap tall buildings in a single bound — or at least by scaling a ladder quickly.
“I’m not the biggest guy, but I have good stamina,” Brewer said. “Firefighting is mental. If you’re less worried about the physical” part of the job, it’s easier to handle the mental aspect.
Brewer will sleep tight the night before the race, but afterward it’s party time. Firefighting colleague and friend Kasey Gandy believed completing his first half was reason enough to host a party at his place.
The moral of the story: Don’t ever challenge a firefighter to a race or threaten him or her with a good time.
‘Fanatic’ never stopped running
It was as a 13-year-old that Robert Chapa truly discovered the value and enjoyment of running, not a surprise considering he grew into a national-championship caliber Golden Gloves boxer in the 1970s as a 132-pounder.
“I never stopped training,” said Chapa, who is now, in addition to his day job, a boxing referee in both the professional and amateur ranks. “It was a chore as I prepared for fights, but it was something I liked to do. I never stopped running. That’s been the good part of it. I work at staying in condition. There are so many benefits. My wife thinks I’m a fanatic.”
His only regret: He didn’t start running competitively until his mid-40s.
“I missed a lot,” he said.
Chapa will be running the Cowtown half marathon, which represents a cutback for him. In the past few years, he has run the full. Chapa said he decided to do more halves this year with one full, likely at the San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in December on a hoped-for cold day. “I like to run when it’s cold.”
It was in San Antonio that he ran his first half. His goal was under 2 hours. He came in a 1:59. The ultimate goal is under 1:50, and “I’m getting closer.” He runs between 8:30 and 8:45 a mile.
The halves “are really fun, but recovery is 24 hours and I’m ready to go. A marathon —it depends on the climate, the hills — last year at the Cowtown it took me 10 days to recover, but I was really sore. It just took some time.
“I’ve made so many friends throughout the years. Even during the race, you run into someone you know.”
All thanks to a boxing coach four decades ago.
Family tradition
Wade Chappell is a self-described football player with a running problem, and with an annual beard that blooms for hunting season but that has to go each February.
Where to start? Football: With his football-playing days over after high school, he needed to fill a competitive void. After all, there’s only so much studying and bar hopping the average college student can do while polishing up the mind.
So, as a college student at UT, Chappell began surveying the Austin landscape by foot.
“I didn’t need to lift weights or bulk up anymore,” said Chappell, today owner and operator of Pearl Snap Kolaches on White Settlement Road.
Chappell is vying to check off the Cowtown Challenge, which is a race on Saturday and another on Sunday. Chappell is running the 5K on Saturday and the half marathon on Sunday.
He has run two marathons — “the stupidest thing I’ve done twice.” The first was the 2001 Austin Marathon, the other in San Diego in 2005 as part of a fundraiser to combat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
His half-marathon total requires good recall. There’s been a bunch of them.
The decision to attempt the Cowtown Challenge was the result of an up-and-coming running partner. Running is part of the family. Chappell’s wife, Blair, also wears out shoes, and the family pet, Scotch, is Wade’s loyal running companion.
This year, the Chappells’ daughter, Caroline, a first-grader, is running the Cook Children’s 5K as part of the Ridglea Hills Elementary School running club.
“The 5K is more about enjoying it with Caroline,” Chappell said, “for her learn about our love of running, and a cornerstone for a healthy lifestyle.”
Oh, and the beard. It’s now tradition for him to shave his winter beard, grown for cold mornings during hunting season, the night before the race.
He keeps the mustache awhile longer, he said, you know, to annoy the missus.
The things we learn in college.
A romantic twist
Bryan Lott’s first 5K at the Cowtown will cost him a lot less than the first time he showed up here.
His then-girlfriend, Jeanne, was participating in the Cowtown relay in 2003 with her mother. When she completed her 8-plus mile second leg, handing off to mother at a water station, she was surprised to see Bryan also there.
“He said, ‘Do you want some water?’” Jeanne said. “I said, ‘of course I want some water.’ He handed me a cup. A diamond ring was sitting in the bottom.”
Without the water, which she really needed at that point.
“I was shocked,” Jeanne said. The proposal was actually affirmation of a proposal two months before. At that time, Bryan, who does woodworking, presented her with a wood ring he had made.
But, diamonds, of course, are forever … for most … or some.
Now married and all named “Lott,” Jeanne, a regular Cowtown participant who noted that she’s more of a walker these days than a runner, and Bryan are running the family 5K with daughter Emma, a kindergartner in the running club at St. Andrew Catholic School.
Emma’s first 5K was at last April’s Zoo Run.
“She loves it,” said Jeanne, whose goal is to run a marathon with her daugher. “When she started walking, she walked about three days, then started running everywhere.
“She just loves it.”
The Cowtown
Feb. 25-26, Will Rogers Memorial Center
