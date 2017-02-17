The Cowtown: Thousands of runners, thousands of stories

0:25 North Richland Hills police were on the scene of a standoff on Shadywood Lane early Friday Pause

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:38 Woman injured in second wreck after climbing from car in first wreck.

0:27 BREAKING Fort Worth police at shooting scene at 5400 E. Berry in Fort Worth

0:30 'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant

2:49 Lone Star Film Festival Honorees

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:03 Running ailments

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side