AT&T Stadium to host Gold Cup semifinal

AT&T Stadium will host a Gold Cup semifinal and Toyota Stadium in Frisco will host a Group A doubleheader, CONCACAF announced Tuesday.
The doubleheader in Frisco is scheduled for July 14. The semifinal in Arlington is set for July 22. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., will host the other semifinal on July 23. The final is July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
AT&T Stadium hosted both Gold Cup semifinals in 2013.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.
Honduras (Group A), the United States (B) and Mexico (C) are the seeded nations. Here is the schedule:
July 7: Group A, Harrison, N.J.
July 8: Group B, Nashville
July 9: Group C, San Diego
July 11: Group A, Houston
July 12: Group B, Tampa Bay
July 13: Group C, Denver
July 14: Group A, Frisco
July 15: Group B, Cleveland
July 16: Group C, San Antonio (Alamodome)
July 19: Quarterfinal, Philadelphia
July 20: Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
July 22: Semifinal, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
July 23: Semifinal, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
July 26: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Comments