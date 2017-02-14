Other Sports

February 14, 2017 12:52 PM

AT&T Stadium to host Gold Cup semifinal

AT&T Stadium will host a Gold Cup semifinal and Toyota Stadium in Frisco will host a Group A doubleheader, CONCACAF announced Tuesday.

The doubleheader in Frisco is scheduled for July 14. The semifinal in Arlington is set for July 22. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., will host the other semifinal on July 23. The final is July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

AT&T Stadium hosted both Gold Cup semifinals in 2013.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.

Honduras (Group A), the United States (B) and Mexico (C) are the seeded nations. Here is the schedule:

July 7: Group A, Harrison, N.J.

July 8: Group B, Nashville

July 9: Group C, San Diego

July 11: Group A, Houston

July 12: Group B, Tampa Bay

July 13: Group C, Denver

July 14: Group A, Frisco

July 15: Group B, Cleveland

July 16: Group C, San Antonio (Alamodome)

July 19: Quarterfinal, Philadelphia

July 20: Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

July 22: Semifinal, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

July 23: Semifinal, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

July 26: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

