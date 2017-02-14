Golden Gloves weigh-ins are Saturday at North Side High School

Weigh-ins for the Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves tournament will be Saturday at North Side High School.
The weigh-ins will be from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at North Side High, which is located at 2211 McKinley Avenue. All boxers in all divisions must weigh-in and have their physicals on Saturday.
The Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves tournament will be held Feb. 21-25 at Watt Arena on the Will Rogers Complex.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $25.
The state tournament will be March 1-4 at the same location.
