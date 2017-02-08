Indoor track and field returns to Dallas-Fort Worth

Indoor track and field is back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The 2017 Indoor Track and Field Classic will be held Thursday through Saturday at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
The meet will have college (men and women) and high school divisions.
College Classic I will be Thursday. College Classic II is Friday. Both meets begin at 11 a.m. each day and end with the 4X400 relay at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Classic is Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s Prep Classic schedule begins with the boys and girls high jump at 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies are at 6:30 p.m. and the final event of the day is the girls 60 meter hurdles prelims at 7:50 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule begins at 9 a.m. with the girls 3,200 meter run. A rolling schedule follows beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the girls 400 meter dash. The meet ends with the 4X400 meter relay.
TCU, North Texas, SMU, and UT Arlington will be among the 25 teams in the College Classic II on Friday.
Texas Wesleyan, Tarleton State, and Prairie View are among the teams in College Classic Meet 1on Thursday.
Some college teams will compete in both meets.
Admission is $21 for adults and $11 for students. A three-day pass is $37 plus fees (or approximately $40). Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Ford Center box office.
The Ford Center has been reconfigured to include a 200-meter banked track with a thin surface. It’s a replica of the 2016 World Indoor Track in Portland, Oregon.
Steve McBride, head track and field coach at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, is one of the principle meet directors. The event is being organized by the Dunamis Sports Group.
Comments