2017 rodeo champs crowned with bareback bronc rider earning title repeat

Bareback rider Tim O’Connell knew exactly what to do when he drew the former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo bronc Ankle Biter in the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo’s final round.
O’Connell had made a prize-winning ride aboard the rampaging bronc last summer at the Cheyenne Frontier Days. He turned in an impressive the final-round score of 86 on his way to tying for second overall at the Wyoming rodeo.
When the title was at stake Saturday night at the renowned Fort Worth Rodeo during a sold-out performance of more than 5,700 spectators at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum, O’Connell turned in an 87 and went to the pay window again.
O’Connell clinched the bareback title as the Stock Show Rodeo concluded its 16-day, 29-peformance run. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2016 champion bareback rider, a resident of Zwingle, Iowa, left the Fort Worth rodeo with $11,966 in total earnings.
O’Connell also won the Stock Show Rodeo last year.
“It’s a tough rodeo to win,” O’Connell said. “To win it back-to-back, I’m very humbled.”
In tie-down roping, Tuf Cooper, a three-time world champion from Weatherford, lassoed the title. Last year, Cooper was absent from the PRCA circuit. He was not allowed to compete at PRCA shows because he was a stockholder in a new rodeo association, Elite Rodeo Athletes.
But this season, he’s back on the PRCA circuit and in Fort Worth has won one of the PRCA’s biggest early-season shows.
“It gives me something to build off of for the rest of the season,” Cooper said of his victory in Cowtown.
Cooper entered the finals with the lead. He hung onto his lead by turning in a speedy time of 8.5 seconds, which was the fastest time during the 12-man final round. Cooper clinched the title with a three-run aggregate time of 27.2, 1.2 seconds faster than Clint Akins, of Sanger, who finished with a 28.4.
Cooper earned $17,187 and finished as the Stock Show Rodeo’s highest money winner.
Other 2017 Stock Show Rodeo champions were:
▪ Luke Branquinho of Los Alamos, Calif., steer wrestling ($15,257);
▪ Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, of Marana, Ariz., team roping ($12,068 each);
▪ Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, saddle bronc riding ($13,998);
▪ Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, barrel racing ($16,123);
▪ Dave Mason, Burnet, bull riding ($11,693).
In bareback riding, O’Connell clinched the title with a four-ride score of 336, 2.5 points higher than runner-up Clint Laye of Pocatello, Idaho. After turning in the 87 on Ankle Biter, who is owned by Stock Show senior stock producer Jim Gay of Terrell, O’Connell praised the bronc for consistently helping cowboys finish in the money.
“There’s been a lot of money won on that horse,” O’Connell said. “That’s really an amazing animal. He’s a hard bucker. If you get out of shape at any point [during the 8-second ride], he can rip you off of your rigging and pull you down.”
Though the bronc was tremendously challenging to ride, O’Connell said he was elated when he learned he drew Ankle Biter.
“I knew that was a horse that can help you go to the winner’s circle,” he said.
In steer wrestling, Branquinho, a five-time world champion, entered the final round in second place. But after turning in a blistering short-round time of 3.9 seconds, he finished the rodeo at the top of the leader board. Branquinho clinched the title with a three-run time of 12.2.
In team roping, Rogers and Petska entered the final round with the lead. After turning in a solid final-round time of 6.3, the duo clinched the aggregate title. They finished the rodeo with a three-run time of 16.0. Blake Teixeira, a California cowboy, and York Gill, of Stephenville, finished second with a 16.3.
In saddle bronc riding, Wright and Cody DeMoss, two former NFR qualifiers, each turned in scores of 87.5 in the finals, which was the highest score in the short round. But in the overall aggregate race, Wright clinched the title with a three-ride score of 255.5. DeMoss finished second with a 254.
In barrel racing, Taylor, the 2014 world champion, turned in a 16.52 in the final round. She clinched the title with a three-run time of 49.61. Kathy Grimes finished second with a 49.83.
In bull riding, Mason of Burnet clinched the title after finishing the rodeo as the only cowboy who stayed on all three bulls. After turning in an 84 in the finals, he clinched the title with a three-ride tally of 235.5.
