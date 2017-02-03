Luck of the draw is a roughstock cowboy’s desire

In the world of pro rodeo, cowboys thrive on the luck of the draw.
In the roughstock events of bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, competitors are matched by random draw with the animal they will ride at the rodeo.
The more difficult the animal is to deal with, the higher the score, provided the cowboy rides with correct form.
One cowboy who has thrived at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo is 2016 PRCA bareback champ Tim O’Connell.
O’Connell won last year’s Stock Show bareback title and leads this year’s race after his respectable 78.5 score Friday night at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. He scored an 82.5 on Thursday night and an 88 in Friday’s matinee.
The 88 matches the highest roughstock score of the rodeo’s 27 performances. Tim Bingham leads bull riders with an 88 of his own.
O’Connell said he has been fortunate to draw great broncs at the Stock Show Rodeo.
“I’ve drawn good horses here the last two years,” O’Connell said. “It’s really tough to get three really good opportunities because there are probably close to 300 head of horses in the draw. It’s tough to get on three horses of that caliber in 24 hours.”
O’Connell’s three-ride score of 249 puts him a point ahead of Steven Dent, a seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, and clinches a berth in Saturday night’s final round, which is reserved for the top 12 in each event.
Other event title races:
Barrel racing: Fallon Taylor, from Collinsville, is ranked first with a two-run time of 32.99, followed by Lipan’s Sidney Forrest (33.17) and Kathy Grimes (33.25.
Tie-down roping: A tenth of a second separates two former world champions. Decatur’s Tuf Cooper is ranked No. 1 with a two-run time of 18.5. Caleb Smidt, the 2015 world champion, is next at 18.6 and Clint Akins is third at 19.0.
Steer wrestling: On the PRCA circuit, the Etbauer family is known for saddle bronc riding. Billy Etbauer is a five-time world champion and Robert Etbauer is a two-time world champion. But Robert Etbauer’s son, Trell, is a salty bulldogger. He leads the steer wrestlers at the Fort Worth Rodeo with a two-run time of 8.1. Five-time world champ Luke Branquinho is No. 2 at 8.3.
Saddle bronc riding: Jake Wright, a five-time NFR qualifier, leads with a two-ride score of 168. Cody DeMoss, a 12-time NFR qualifier, is second at 166.5. Zeke Thurston, who clinched the PRCA’s 2016 saddle bronc riding title, stands third with a 164.5.
Bull riding: Bayle Worden is ranked No. 1 with a two-ride score of 167. Last year, Worden finished 17th in the world standings. Elliot Jacoby, a two-time NFR qualifier, is No. 2 in the Stock Show’s title race with a 166.5.
Team roping: Erich Rogers and Cory Petska lead with a two-run time of 9.7. Clayton Hass and John Robertson are second at 10.5 with Dustin Bird and Russell Cardoza third at 10.6.
