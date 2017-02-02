Barrel racer counting on horse to speed up at Fort Worth Rodeo

In most cases, a barrel racing horse makes a faster run the second time the horse competes at a rodeo.
The horse and the rider usually have developed a better feel for the arena. They are more acclimated.
But that’s not usually the case with a gelding named Gator, which is ridden by 2016 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Cayla Small.
At the Fort Worth Stock Show, Small and Gator finished second in the first round after turning in a time of 16.49 seconds.
Barrel racer Cayla Small on her horse, Gator
But when they made their second-round run during the Stock Show Rodeo’s matinee performance Thursday afternoon, the duo turned in a 16.78.
“He usually doesn’t work as well in a second run in a pen,” Small said. “So, he kind of did what he does in the second round.”
However, Small, who is from Burneyville, Okla., hopes to advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday. The finale will feature the top 12, which is based on a two-run aggregate time.
Following the Thursday night performance, Small was ranked fourth in the title race with a two-run time of 33.27.
If Small qualifies for the finals, she predicts that Gator will make a faster run.
“Hopefully, if I end up making the short round [the finals], we can come in and work him before the short round and then I think he’ll work good in that round,” Small said.
Small said she has no clear answer why her horse slows down the second time he competes at a rodeo.
“I’ve always had horses that were better the second time, too, until I got him,” Small said of Gator. “Generally, he does that the second round, and then he’ll come back and work well in the short round. Generally, he doesn’t like it. But maybe I have a malfunction. I don’t know.”
However, Small and Gator ran well enough overall last year to qualify for the National Finals in Las Vegas. Small qualified for the NFR as an 18-year-old rookie.
She said Gator is one fast horse.
“He can really run, and some days he can really turn and some days he just kind of runs fast,” Small said.
Fallon Taylor, a former world champion from Collinsville, is ranked first in the barrel racing title race with a two-run time of 32.99. Sidney Forrest of Lipan is ranked second with a 33.17.
Kathy Grimes, who competed in the Thursday night performance, is third with a 33.25.
Neal Gay honored
Neal Gay of Terrell was honored by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price during the Thursday evening performance. Price proclaimed Feb. 2 as Neal Gay Day in Fort Worth.
Gay, 90, became the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo’s senior stock contractor in 1979. In recent years, he turned the senior stock producing duties over to his son, Jim.
However, the elder Gay rides in the Grand Entry during the Stock Show Rodeo performances. After that he typically heads to the box seats near the bucking chutes to watch the rodeo.
Gay said he didn’t know he would receive the award prior to the beginning of the rodeo.
“I had no idea,” Gay said. “They told me that they wanted me to go out into the arena with the mayor and that they was going to give Bob Watt (the former Stock Show president and general manager) an award. They told me Bob was going to come in from the other side (the west side of the arena) and we would come in from this side (the east side).”
But Gay soon learned he had been tricked when it was apparent he was being honored.
“They double-crossed me,” Gay said with a laugh.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Jess Lockwood will enter this weekend’s Built Ford Tough Series tour stop ranked No. 1 in the world title race. Lockwood has earned 1,678 points during the 2017 regular season. Marco Eguchi is ranked No. 2 with 875.
The 19-year-old Lockwood won last weekend’s Ford Series tour stop in Sacramento, Calif. The tour also will stop in Arlington. The PBR’s Iron Cowboy, a major Ford Series tour stop, is scheduled for Feb. 18 at AT&T Stadium. The PBR show will be held in conjunction with the RFD-TV’s The American, which is Feb. 19 at AT&T Stadium.
