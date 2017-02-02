Kudla holds off Tiafoe to reach RBC Tennis semifinals in Dallas

Denis Kudla wasn’t able to overpower 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe on Thursday afternoon, but he did just enough in each tiebreaker to pick up a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) victory and advance to the semifinals of the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas at T Bar M Racquet Club.
Tiafoe rallied from down a set and 3-0 to have a chance to serve for the set, but Kudla came up with a break to force the tiebreaker and quickly sealed the victory.
The 24-year-old Kudla, ranked No. 134, will take on the winner of the night match between 32-year-old veteran Rajeev Ram and 19-year-old up-and-comer Taylor Fritz, who is ranked No. 98.
Top seed Ryan Harrison rolled into the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Marco Trungelliti of Argentina. Harrison, who is ranked No. 78 and is working his way back toward a career-high ranking of No. 43, will play Tatsuma Ito of Japan, who beat Sweden’s Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-4.
Thursday’s results
QUARTERFINAL SINGLES
Denis Kudla, U.S. (6) d. Frances Tiafoe, U.S. (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1); Ryan Harrison, U.S. (1) d. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina 6-4, 6-1; Tatsuma Ito, Japan d. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-4; Rajeev Ram, U.S. (7) vs. Taylor Fritz, U.S. (2), late.
QUARTERFINAL DOUBLES
Denys Molchanov, Ukraine and Dennis Novikov, U.S. d. Austin Krajicek, U.S. and Jackson Withrow, U.S., 6-4, 7-6 (1). Brian Baker, U.S. and Nicholas Monroe, U.S. (2) d. Luke Bambridge, Great Britain and Sekou Bangoura, U.S., 6-3, 6-2; Jeevan Nedunchezhyan, India and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia d. Mackenzie McDonald, U.S. and Max Schnur, U.S., 6-1, 6-4; David O’Hare, Ireland and Joe Salisbury, Great Britain d. Ryan Harrison U.S. and Frances Tiafoe, U.S., walkover.
Friday’s schedule
Starting at 1 p.m.
Stadium Court: Jeevan Nedunchezhyan, India and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia vs. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine and Dennis Novikov, U.S.; followed by Ryan Harrison, U.S. (1) vs. Tatsuma Ito, Japan. Not before 7 p.m.: David O’Hare, Ireland and Joe Joe Salisbury, Great Britain vs. Brian Baker, U.S. and Nicholas Monroe, U.S. (2), followed by Denis Kudla, U.S. (6) vs. Rajeev Ram, U.S. (7) or Taylor Fritz, U.S. (2).
