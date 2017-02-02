Young Americans keep winning at RBC Championships of Dallas

No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz and No. 4 seed Frances Tiafoe overcame tests in the second round as the 19-year-olds advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals at the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas on Wednesday at T Bar M Racquet Club.
Tiafoe, from Hyattsville, Md., saved all but one of the nine break points he faced against China’s Di Wu in their second-round match, but Wu’s only break came at a critical time. Tiafoe had broken Wu to go up 6-5 and was serving for the match when Wu got his break. However, Tiafoe steadied himself in the tiebreaker to pick up a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory. Tiafoe finished with nine aces and won 31 of his 40 first serve points.
Fritz, of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., was pushed to a third set by 23-year-old wild card Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks, Calif., before Fritz was able to pull out a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory. Fritz had 10 aces and was broken just once despite facing 11 break points.
The only seeded player to lose in the second round was No. 3 seed Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, who lost to Tatsuma Ito of Japan 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).
In a battle Americans, top seed and Austin resident Ryan Harrison had to work a little in the second set to defeat wild card Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S., 6-2, 7-6 (10), and No. 6 seed Denis Kudla knocked off No. 4 seed and former Texas A&M standout Austin Krajicek, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
In the final match of the day, another 19-year-old American, Reilly Opelka from Palos Verdes, Calif., played well, but couldn’t come through in a two tiebreak sets, losing to No. 7 seed Rajeev Ram of Carmel, Ind., 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1). Opelka finished the match with 12 aces, but his serve let him down in the tiebreakers against Ram, who earned an Olympic silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in mixed doubles with Venus Williams.
Wednesday’s results
SECOND-ROUND SINGLES
Elias Ymer, Sweden d. Sekou Bangoura, U.S., 6-3, 7-5; Tatsuma Ito, Japan d. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan (3), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6); Denis Kudla, U.S. (6) d. Austin Krajicek, U.S., 7-6 (4), 6-3; Frances Tiafoe, U.S. (4) d. Di Wu, China, 6-3, 7-6 (5); Marco Trungelliti, Argentina d. Raymond Sarmiento, U.S. (q), 7-6 (6), 6-1; Ryan Harrison, U.S. (1) d. MacKenzie McDonald, U.S. (wc), 6-2, 7-6 (10); Taylor Fritz, U.S. (2) d. Marcos Giron, U.S., 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Rajeev Ram, U.S. (7) vs. Reilly Opelka, U.S., 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).
FIRST-ROUND DOUBLES
Denys Molchanov, Ukraine and Dennis Novikov, U.S. d. Andre Begemann, Germany and Scott Lipsky, U.S. (3), 6-2, 7-5. Austin Krajicek, U.S. and Jackson Withrow, U.S. (wc) d. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina and Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-3, 7-6 (3); David O’Hare, Ireland and Joe Salisbury, Great Britain (q) d. Mao-Xin Gong, China and Ze Zhang, China (4), 6-4, 6-4; Brian Baker, U.S. and Nicholas Monroe, U.S. (2) d. Kimmer Coppejans, Belgium, and Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 2-6, 6-2, 10-3.
Thursday’s schedule
Stadium Court (Starting at 11:30 a.m.): Denis Kudla, U.S. (6) vs. Frances Tiafoe, U.S. (4); followed by Ryan Harrison, U.S., vs. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina; Tatsuma Ito, Japan vs. Elias Ymer, Sweden; Not before 7 p.m.: Ryan Harrison U.S. and Frances Tiafoe, U.S. vs. David O’Hare, Ireland and Joe Joe Salisbury, Great Britain; Rajeev Ram, U.S. and Reilly Opelka, U.S. (7) vs. Marcos Giron, U.S. and Taylor Fritz, U.S. (2).
Court 1 (Starting at 1 p.m.): Denys Molchanov, Ukraine and Dennis Novikov, U.S. vs. Austin Krajicek, U.S. and Jackson Withrow, U.S.; followed by Luke Bambridge, Great Britain and Sekou Bangoura, U.S. vs. Brian Baker, U.S. and Nicholas Monroe, U.S. (2); Not before 4 p.m.: Jeevan Nedunchezhyan, India and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia vs. Mackenzie McDonald, U.S. and Max Schnur, U.S.
