Lipan barrel racer’s fast time at Fort Worth Rodeo caps double duty

Sidney Forrest ran barrels in West Texas and North Texas on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, the Lipan cowgirl made a commendable run in barrel racing at the San Angelo Stock Show Rodeo. On Sunday night, she turned in the fastest time during that performance at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo.
Forrest’s blistering time of 16.65 seconds came during the evening performance at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
Forrest, who is ranked fourth in the first round, made the speedy run aboard her 5-year-old gray gelding, whose nickname is Sterling. She has owned the horse for about 6 months, and she’s optimistic about her chances to be competitive at the major rodeos.
“Sterling is real calm and relaxed until it’s time to go barrel race, and then he’s really strong and ready to go,” she said. “He’s just real honest. He’s not going to go hit a barrel and try to do anything wrong. He’s always going to try to do his job and do it correctly.”
Forrest, 22, said she’s has been a barrel racer since she was 2 or 3. She did not, however, go to the high school or college rodeo ranks like many competitors. Instead, she competed in amateur rodeos and joined the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
Forrest proved she can be fast with Sterling at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver. After competing in the final round on Jan. 22, she finished 10th in the overall title race, which is called the average.
On Sunday morning, she made a run at the San Angelo Stock Show Rodeo in its slack performance, which handles an overflow of competitors who are not scheduled to compete in the main show. At the West Texas rodeo, Forrest and Sterling ran barrels at about 9 a.m. After that, they began their journey to the Fort Worth Rodeo.
“We went home [to Lipan], we rested for about three hours and came [to Fort Worth],” she said.
In Fort Worth, Forrest said Sterling exceeded expectations.
“I wasn’t too nervous,” Forrest said. “I just wanted to come in and make a good solid run. My run felt really fast. But I was really shocked at my run. I didn’t know I was that fast.”
Forrest’s 16.65 is the fourth-fastest time after the first 10 days of the 16-day rodeo. Cayla Small is ranked No. 1 with a 16.49. Amberleigh Moore is second with a 16.62. Fallon Taylor, a former world champion, is No. 3 with a 16.64.
Other Fort Worth rankings:
▪ In tie-down roping, three-time world champion Tuf Cooper of Decatur is ranked No. 1 with a two-run time of 18.5. Clint Akins of Sanger is No. 2 with a 19.0.
▪ In saddle bronc riding, Jake Wright is No. 1 with a two-ride score of 168, and Cody DeMoss is No. 2 with a 166.5.
▪ In steer wrestling, Luke Branquinho, a former world champion, is No. 1 with a two-run time of 8.3. Ryle Smith and Jason Thomas are tied for second with 9.5s.
▪ In bareback riding, Chad Rutherford is No. 1 with a three-ride score of 243.5. Wyatt Denny and Mason Clements are tied for second with a 241.5.
▪ Clayton Hass of Weatherford, and John Robertson, of Polson, Mont., are No. 1 in team roping. The duo have a two-run time of 10.5.
▪ Bayle Worden of Charleston leads in bull riding with a two-ride score of 167.
The Stock Show Rodeo concludes Saturday night with the final round. The top 12 in each event will advance to the finals after the Saturday matinee performance.
