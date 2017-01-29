Ram, Peralta team will highlight doubles draw at RBC Championships in Dallas

The USTA announced Sunday that the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Julio Peralta will be the No. 1 seed in a strong doubles field at the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas this week.
Ram, who won a silver medal with Venus Williams at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is No. 12 in the ATP doubles rankings. Peralta is No. 42.
Ram, 32, will be making his 12th appearance in the tournament. He has made the doubles final four times with three wins. He also was a finalist in singles in 2015.
Peralta, of Chile, is making his first appearance at the USTA Challenger event at T Bar M Racquet Club, which starts Monday. Peralta has won six Challenger doubles titles and three ATP 250 doubles titles.
The doubles draw also includes No. 2 seeded Americans Brian Baker and Nicholas Monroe, who are ranked No. 68 and No. 50, respectively. Monroe was a finalist at T Bar M with Jack Sock in 2012.
The field will also include No. 3 seeds Scott Lipsky and Andre Begemann and Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang of China, along with Americans Ryan Harrison and Frances Tiafoe and Denis Kudla of the U.S. and James McGee of Ireland. Last year’s finalist, Sekou Bangoura of the U.S., is also back, playing with Luke Bambridge of Great Britain.
The tournament runs through Saturday. Tickets are available online at tennischampionshipsofdallas.com or by calling 972-385-3628.
Monday’s order of play
Starting at 10 a.m.
Stadium Court: Kaichi Uchida, Japan, vs. Nathaniel Lammons, U.S.; followed by Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, vs. Christopher Rungkat, India; Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, vs. Lucas Renard, Sweden; Raymond Sarmiento, U.S., vs. Joe Salisbury, Great Britain. Doubles qualifying, not before 3 p.m.
Court 1: Alejandro Gomez, Colombia, vs. Evgeny Korolev, Russia; followed by Zihao Xia, China, vs. Christian Harrison, U.S.
Court 2: Kevin King, U.S., vs. Luke Bambridge, Great Britain; followed by Eric Johnson, U.S., vs. Lucas Gomez, Mexico.
Sunday’s results
Second round
(1) Raymond Sarmiento, United States, d. Joe Salisbury, Great Britain, 7-6(4), 6-4; Lucas Renard, Sweden, d. (2) Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; (3) Alejandro Gomez, Colombia, d. Evgeny Korolev, Russia, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 7-6(3); Nathaniel Lammons, U.S., d. (4) Kaichia Uchida, Japan, 6-3, 6-3; Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, d. (5) Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; (6) Christian Harrison, U.S., d. Zihao Xia, China, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(3); Eric Johnson, U.S., d. (7) Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-1; (8) L. Bambridge, Great Britain, d. Kevin King, U.S., 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES QUALIFYING
First round
(1) David O'Hare, Ireland/Joe Salisbury, Great Britain, d. Salvatore Caruso, Itlay,/Kaichi Uchida, Japan, 6-2, 6-4; (2) Zhe Li, China,/Di Wu, China, d. (WC) Karl Poling, United States,/Chase Wood, U.S., 6-3, 6-1.
