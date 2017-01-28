Lance Armstrong finishes 2nd in bicycle race north of Fort Worth

Former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong surprised fellow riders Saturday when he lined up for the Texas Chainring Massacre, a gravel bike race in Valley View, about 50 miles north of Fort Worth.
Armstrong, 46, blazed through the approximately 62-mile course of gravel and dirt roads in 2 hours, 51 minutes and 23.97 seconds, 2.5 seconds behind winner Mat Stephens of Dallas.
Armstrong, who was stripped of seven Tour de France victories in 2012 after a doping investigation, had his ban from competitive Olympic sports partially lifted in September, USA Today reported.
Armstrong told the newspaper he figured he’d be able to compete in “probably 80 percent of the events out there.” In the past few years he has competed in events that don’t follow the World Anti-Doping Agency code.
More than 350 riders competed in Saturday’s event, which also included rides of 31, 43 and 124 miles.
