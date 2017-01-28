Lance Armstrong finishes 2nd in bicycle race north of Fort Worth

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse' Pause

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:51 Fort Worth mayor to mother arrested in viral video: I was appalled by officer's behavior

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

2:23 FWPD chief: ‘I can’t say I made the best initial decision’ after viral arrest video