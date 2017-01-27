American tennis’ talented youth wave lands in Dallas next week

Four young Americans battled their way through Australian Open qualifying two weeks ago to earn a spot in the main draw in Melbourne.
Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Bjorn Frantangelo and Reilly Opelka are all members of a talented group of next generation players who are quickly climbing in the rankings and appear on their way to becoming household names for American tennis fans.
And all four are entered in next week’s RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas, which kicks off with qualifying Saturday and Sunday at T-Bar-M Racquet Club. Main draw action for the $125,000 USTA Challenger event starts Monday and runs through Feb. 4.
Three of those four young Americans are 19, including Tiafoe, who picked up his first victory in the main draw of a Grand Slam event last week with a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Mikail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan before falling to No. 24-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany in three sets.
Throw in players such as 18-year-old Stefan Kozlov, 19-year-old Michael Mmoh and 20-year-old Jared Donaldson and you have the makings of an impressive new wave of American men’s players. Mmoh and Donaldson are also entered in Dallas.
For the No. 108-ranked Tiafoe, the first-round victory should push him into well into the top 100 of the ATP rankings, giving the United States at least eight players ranked in the top 100 when the rankings that include the Australian Open are released Monday.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Tiafoe, who was born in Hyattsville, Md., the son of parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Sierra Leone. “It was my first time qualifying and first time winning a main draw match. I feel like now I can make the next step and make the top 50. That’s my goal for this year. That’s my focus.”
Tiafoe has made two previous appearances in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament as a wild card — at the French Open in 2015 and at the U.S. Open last year where he lost a tight five-set match to top-American John Isner in the first round. He also won the Challenger event in Stockton Calif., and reached the finals in three other Challengers to reach a career-high ranking of 100.
Tiafoe hopes to continue the upward climb in Dallas, before heading to ATP tournaments in Memphis and Delray Beach, Fla., hopefully putting himself in good position for the ATP Masters tournaments in Indian Wells, Calif. and Miami later this spring.
“I want to keep working hard and hopefully I can be peaking for events like those [Indian Wells and Miami]. I just want to keep going so I can be the main draw at the French Open and Wimbledon. Last week was a pretty big week for me, and I just want to keep going.”
Also entered in next week’s Dallas field are more established Americans Ryan Harrison, Denis Kudla and Tim Smyczek, along with former Baylor star Benjamin Becker of Germany.
TCU standout Cameron Norrie is also entered, but he advanced to Saturday’s semifinals at the Maui Challenger in Hawaii on Friday with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over American Alexander Sarkissian and could need a wild card to get into the field.
Aledo’s Mitchell Krueger, who trained at T Bar M as a junior, lost in Friday’s quarterfinals in Maui and will head back to Australia to compete in Brisbane.
Tickets are available at tennischampionshipsofdallass.com. Qualifying is free. Call 972-385-3626 for group rates or information.
