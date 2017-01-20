Family time lasts about 8 seconds for Utah saddle bronc-riding relatives

The saddle bronc-riding Wrights are big in the world of pro rodeo.
The Milford, Utah, family often carpools to a rodeo and bust broncs in the same performance. Four of the seven brothers – Cody, Jesse, Jake and Spencer – qualified for the 2014 National Finals Rodeo. Fans can pretty well count on at least one of them making an attention grabbing ride.
That was the case during the opening performance of the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo’s traditional Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association show on Friday night at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
Jake Wright, who qualified for the National Finals the past five years, is second after the first round of saddle bronc riding, turning in a score of 83.
CoBurn Bradshaw, a two-time National Finals qualifier, is third in the first round with an 82. He’s also family because his wife, Rebecca, is Jake Wright’s sister.
Jesse, who won the PRCA’s world saddle bronc riding title in 2012, is tied for fourth in the title race with a 77.5. Jesse is the twin brother of Jake and also brother to Rebecca Wright Bradshaw.
Jake Watson, a Canadian cowboy, is ranked first in saddle bronc riding with a score of 87. He had a sluggish bronc during the main show and was awarded a re-ride, where he turned in the 87.
During the main show, the Wright family wowed the crowd. Jake said it’s been a big advantage to travel to rodeos as a family.
“We all have the same riding style,” Jake said. “We were taught the same. We can communicate with each other and stay on top of our game.”
Slack leaders
Though the PRCA/WPRA rodeo began Friday night with the first of 29 main performances, the rodeo partially began Wednesday with the slack tie-down roping. Slack performances feature the overflow of competitors who are not slotted to compete in the main shows.
Veteran J.C. Malone, who competed in Wednesday’s slack performance, leads the tie-down roping first round with a time of 8.1 seconds. Ace Sloan is ranked second with an 8.4 and Cade Swor is ranked third with an 8.5.
Veteran Michael Akins led all tie-down ropers during the Friday night main performance. But his 9.5 was 1.4 seconds second off of the lead.
The steer wrestling slack was Thursday. Shane Hadley who competed on that day, leads the first round with a 3.4. Sam Powers and Ryle Smith, who also competed in the slack, are tied for second with 3.8s. No cowboy who bulldogged during the Friday night show came close to taking over the lead. Will Lumas led Friday’s performance with a 5.1.
A rare miss
Trevor Brazile, a 23-time world champion from Decatur, received a no time in the tie-down roping event on Friday night. Brazile attempted to make a fast catch near the box and missed.
Last year, Brazile could not compete on the PRCA circuit because of his stake in a rival rodeo association. That was the first time since 2005 that he did not win the PRCA’s world all-around title.
Comments