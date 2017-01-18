Three-time bull riding champ off to hot start again

Sage Kimzey gave Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo fans a big-time demonstration on why he’s won the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s bull riding buckle the past three years.
The Strong City, Okla., cowboy made the rough-and-tumble sport of bull riding look easy at Bulls’ Night Out on Wednesday at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
Kimzey won the first round with an 86.5-point effort aboard a bovine named Rio (owned by Hurst Pro Rodeo). When the title was at stake in the final round, he paced the field with a score of 83.5 atop a spinner named Jukebox Hero (Smith Harper & Morgan).
After making two bone-jarring rides during a packed performance, Kimzey clinched the title with a two-ride score of 170 and earned $15,065.
Garrett Smith, an Idaho cowboy who competed Tuesday, finished second with a two-ride tally of 166. He pocketed $13,989.
Kimzey said he’s focusing on making sure he rides aggressively at early-season rodeos more than he has in previous years.
“It’s nice to kick the season off with a big win, starting out,” Kimzey said. “In the past, my winters have been pretty slow after coming off of the NFR (the December Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas). It’s kind of hard to get back in the groove and get rolling again. But this year, I’m taking a little different approach.”
Kimzey was in the news last week when the PRCA announced he had become the association’s youngest competitor to earn more than $1 million in PRCA career earnings.
Kimzey pocketed $5,955 during October and November. As a result, he became the PRCA’s youngest millionaire at 22 years, three months, and two weeks, retroactive to the final day of the 2016 National Finals, Dec. 10. His career earnings were $1,003,819 on Jan.9.
Previously, the youngest PRCA millionaire was Decatur cowboy Tuf Cooper who at 23 years, 22 days. Cooper surpassed the $1 mark in late February 2013 after placing at the San Angelo Stock Show Rodeo.
Shootout rodeo
The Stock Show’s Super Shootout Rodeo tonight is expected to offer great individual performances because it features competitors who have won some of the biggest rodeos in cities such as Fort Worth and Houston.
The competitors will be placed on teams of the rodeo that he or she won last year.
Brad Barnes, the Stock Show’s president and general manager, said he hopes fans will warm up to the team concept.
“The Shootout is an opportunity for the people of the Metroplex to come over here and watch a team rodeo concept,” Barnes said. “It’s team Fort Worth against these other prestigious rodeo teams from other rodeos such as Houston, Calgary and Cheyenne. Even though our friends over from the east (the Dallas Cowboys) have ended, there’s still the opportunity to come on and cheer the real cowboys who are still here playing.”
