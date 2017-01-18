Dates set for Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves, state tournament

It’s getting to be that time of year again.
Golden Gloves time.
The Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves tournament will be held Feb. 21-25 at Watt Arena on the Will Rogers Complex.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $25.
Weigh-ins will be Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Northside High School, located at 2211 McKinley High School.
All boxers in all divisions must weigh-in and have their physicals on Feb. 18. Scales will close at 10 a.m.
Golden Gloves champions in any division will box as an open boxer. There will also be a 17- to 40-year old bracket in the men’s and women’s divisions this year.
All boxers, winners and losers, must be examined by a physician immediately before and after each bout whether they are injured or not.
The state tournament will be March 1-4 at the same location.
