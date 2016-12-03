Weatherford home to Futurity Open winner

R.L. Chartier II of Weatherford and a gelding named A Little Bossy claimed the coveted 2016 open division title as the National Cutting Horse Association World Finals concluded Saturday night at the W.R. Watt Arena.
The World Finals features the sport’s weekend warriors, competitors who often travel throughout North American in pursuit of a world title.
“He’s been pretty special to us his whole career,” Chartier said. “The horse has got a lot of try, a lot of grit and good style. He means everything to us. He was raised by our family. He’s by our stud CD Lights. He’s just got a big heart.”
Chartier, 32, praised A Little Bossy for his athletic abilities.
“He’s as athletic as you want one,” Chartier said. “He can get from one side to the other with no problem.”
NCHA world titles are based on prize money earned during the regular season plus the Fort Worth-based World Finals.
Chartier won the title after finishing the year with earnings of $98,246.
South Dakota rider Tracy Barton and a stallion named NRR Cat King Cole finished as the reserve champion with a total of $84,315.
In the non-pro division, Kaitlyn Wimberly of Millsap won the title by earning $131,146. April Widman of Weatherford finished second with $103,065.
Wimberly, 27, competed on multiple horses throughout the year in pursuit of the world title. But she rode a mare named Light N Lilly at the larger regular season shows and throughout the four-day World Finals.
“We bred and raised her,” Wimberly said of Light N Lilly. “She’s so special to me. She’s just a good hard knocking mare.”
NFR update
At 68, barrel racer Mary Burger is the oldest competitor ever to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
Burger, who is from Pauls Valley, Okla., also was ranked No. 1 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s 2016 barrel racing world title race following the Wrangler NFR’s third-round performance Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
If Burger hangs on to her lead and clinches the world title when the NFR concludes its 10-day run on Saturday, she will become the oldest competitor to win a gold buckle on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit. Ike Rude currently holds that record after winning the world steer roping title at age 59 in 1953.
“I don’t think much about my age,” Burger said. “When I come through there, I just want to run barrels the best I can.”
Burger is riding a 7-year-old buckskin gelding whose American Quarter Horse Association registered name is Sadiesfamouslastwords and nickname is Mo.
“He wins because he’s so good minded,” Burger said. “He’s one of a kind.”
Burger snared the world title in 2008 at age 58. She is a four-time NFR qualifier (2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016).
