Troubling signs for sports leagues as attendance, viewership drop

State of sports
A look at the challenges facing sports leagues as they work to attract fans:
Youth sports
Participation is plummeting, a troubling sign because many of today’s fans played the games when they were younger. One in five kids 6 to 17 were inactive in 2014, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. The number of youth football players fell 17.9 percent from 2009-14.
NFL
The league shared at least $7.1 billion from last season, according to the Green Bay Packers, the only publicly owned professional franchise, with each team getting $222.6 million. But fear about concussions, CTE and the long-term health of players have taken a toll on youth participation. And this season, TV ratings are down around 10 percent.
MLB
Regional baseball broadcasts ranked No. 1 on cable in 24 baseball markets last season, and league revenues reached $9.5 billion in 2015, according to Forbes. But attendance is down 7.9 percent from 2007. Game 7 between the Cubs and Indians drew 40 million viewers, but in 2013 World Series viewership was half of what it was in 1995. Fewer kids are playing, and the median age for viewers is older than 54.
NBA
The league has a $24 billion contract with ESPN and Turner, and it is the only one of the four major pro sports leagues to grow attendance since 2007. TV ratings in the middle of last season were down as much as 8 percent, but rebounded in the second half to increase the league’s viewership for the first time in four years.
Motorsports
Competition in NASCAR was the best it has been in years with close finishes early in the year, and the IndyCar Series is among the most fan-friendly sports leagues around. But Fox saw ratings declines in seven of eight NASCAR races this year, and the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 had its third-lowest TV rating in 30 years despite a sold-out crowd estimated at 350,000. Attendance revenue fell 42.9 percent from 2005-15 at Speedway Motorsports Inc. and 44.7 percent at International Speedway Corp.
College basketball
Average attendance is down 8.5 percent since 2006, and the championship game was the fourth-lowest rated ever. TV ratings for the first two weekends of March Madness were down 12 percent.
College football
Despite a 36 percent drop in ratings for the CFP semifinals, ESPN and Fox recently agreed to pay a combined $2.64 billion for rights fees to Big Ten football and basketball games for the next six years. Average attendance fell 4.7 percent between 2005 and 2015.
