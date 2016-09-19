Local rodeo competitors clinch titles at Pendleton Round-Up

Two Fort Worth area competitors clinched titles at last weekend’s Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up, one of pro rodeo’s longest running rodeos.
Stevi Hillman of Weatherford claimed the barrel racing title and Chase Williams of Stephenville snared the tie-down roping title.
Hillman clinched the title after finishing with a three-run time of 59.36 and earned $11,410. She is ranked sixth in the Woman’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing world title race with $100,981 earnings, which is enough to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the first time.
In order to qualify for the NFR, which is scheduled for Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas, a competitor must finish within the top 15 in the WPRA barrel racing standings or a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association single event when the regular season concludes on Sept. 30.
Williams won the Pendleton tie-down roping title with a three-run time of 28.3 and earned $12,150. He’s ranked 23rd in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tie-down roping standings with $50,111.
PBR update
Kaique Pacheco, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, won last weekend’s Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series tour stop in Charlotte, N.C. He’s ranked No. 1 in the world title race.
Pacheco leads the world title race with 4,212.83 points.
The PBR World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 2-6 at Las Vegas’ new T-Mobile Arena.
ERA update
The Elite Rodeo Athletes, a pro rodeo tour that includes 23-time PRCA world champion Trevor Brazile of Decatur, is cutting two performances out of its inaugural finals at American Airlines Center. The ERA World Championships originally were planned for Nov. 9-13. But the association has opted to cut the Nov. 9-10 performances, which means the rodeo will be Nov. 11-13. Fans who have purchased tickets for the Nov. 9-10 performances will receive a refund.
College rodeo update
Tarleton State’s women’s rodeo team finished second last weekend at the Eastern New Mexico Rodeo, which was the first of 10 regular season rodeos in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southwest Region scheduled for 2016-2017.
Tarleton finished third in the men’s team title race with 290 points.
High school update
In the North Texas High School Rodeo Association, Bailey Kavanaugh of Azle won pole bending titles at the first two rodeos of the 2016-2017 regular season.
Kavanaugh won the Northwest Rodeo last weekend.
