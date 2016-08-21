Brazil celebrates record medal count at closing ceremony as Summer Games look forward to Tokyo

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

2:39 Church has a new roof thanks to volunteers from a professional roofing organization

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story