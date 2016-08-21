Rio Olympics, Aug. 21: Goodbye Brazil, hello Japan

The Japanese flag is created during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Kevin Durant celebrates Team USA’s victory in the gold-medal basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
The Olympic flag flies over the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
The Brazilan clad flies over the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Illuminated cubes are featured during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Coaches for Mongolia's Mandakhnaran Ganzori, at right, strip in protest after a loss to Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov during the men's 65-kg freestyle bronze medal wrestling match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Team Israel performs during the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Dmitri Lovetsky
The Associated Press
Spain’s Pau Gasol, center, falls to the floor as he celebrates with teammates after their win over Australia in the bronze medal basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Spain players celebrate after winning the bronze medal basketball game against Australia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
Gold medalist Kyle Frederick Snyder of Team USA listens to the national anthem during the medal ceremony of the men’s 97-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Markus Schreiber
The Associated Press
Brazil’s Sergio Dutra Santos is tossed in the air by teammates before receiving their goal medals after defeating Italy in a men’s gold medal volleyball match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Jeff Roberson
The Associated Press
Claressa Maria Shields, right, of Team USA celebrates after she won a gold medal in the women’s middleweight 75-kg boxing match against Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Frank Franklin II
The Associated Press
Kyle Lowry (7) of Team USA celebrates near Serbia’s Marko Simonovic (5) during the men’s gold medal basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Vivianne Robinson takes photos before the start of the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
Members of team Serbia pose with their silver medals for men’s basketball at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Vincent Thian
The Associated Press
A parade of athletes enters the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
The Brazilian flag is projected on the floor during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Chris Carlson
The Associated Press
Athletes from Argentina wear rain coats as they march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Natacha Pisarenko
The Associated Press
Athletes from the United States pose for a photo with Simone Biles during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt Dunham
The Associated Press
Simone Biles carries the flag of the United States during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
Fireworks explode above the Maracana stadium during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Felipe Dana
The Associated Press
Claressa Maria Shields of Team USA celebrates her boxing gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Frank Franklin II
The Associated Press
British athletes wear glooming shoes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
British athletes use a selfie stick as they march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
Athletes from Canada march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
Matt Dunham
The Associated Press
Jackie Briggs from the United States wears the Olympic ring sunglasses during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
Ethiopia’s silver medal winner Feyisa Lilesa, from left, Kenya’s gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and United States’ Galen Rupp, bronze medal winner, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s marathon during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Chris Carlson
The Associated Press
A musician performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Singer Lenine performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Chris Carlson
The Associated Press
Athletes from Lithuania smile during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
“See you in Tokyo” is projected on the floor during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Chris Carlson
The Associated Press
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Chris Carlson
The Associated Press
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, right, waves the Olympic flag as Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach applaud during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics inside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Vincent Thian
The Associated Press