Refugee Olympic Team gives hope and attention to 65 million people living in limbo

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:52 Mansfield Legacy sophomore Jalen Catalon is Defensive Player of Year

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:39 Church has a new roof thanks to volunteers from a professional roofing organization

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill