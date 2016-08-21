Memorable Rio Olympics dominated by Biles, Phelps and Bolt

The Olympics opened 2 1/2 weeks ago with concerns about Zika, terrorism, security, water and cost overruns. It didn’t take long, though, for the focus to turn to the athletes.
In the end, they won over these Games.
The Rio Olympics will go down in history arguably as the best ever for what happened athletically.
What other Olympics has offered the greatest gymnast ever, the greatest swimmer ever and the greatest sprinter ever? It was likely the last we see of Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt, but it was fun while it lasted.
The United States won 121 medals, 46 of them gold, with some dominating performances. It set a record for most U.S. medals at a fully attended Olympics, breaking the old mark of 110 set at the 2008 Beijing Games. Great Britain ranked second with 67 medals, including 27 gold. It was the biggest difference in total medals between first and second at a fully attended Games since the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, when the U.S. won 67 more medals than Italy.
Host Brazil ended with 19 medals, seven gold.
Five favorite Olympic moments
Brazil men’s soccer: The Rio Olympics couldn’t have scripted a better ending than Neymar winning the gold medal for the host country in soccer. The Olympics were the only major soccer tournament the Brazilians had never won. That changed Saturday night when, after a 1-1 game with Germany, the country’s biggest sports star delivered the winning kick, 5-4, in a penalty shootout. “We made history,” Neymar told reporters.
Michael Phelps: He came back from retirement to win five gold medals and a silver, finishing his career with 28 medals, including 23 gold. Phelps insists his career is over, and if it is, he left a mark no athlete will likely threaten. No other athlete in any sport has won more than nine gold medals.
Usain Bolt: What else can the man do? He won gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. Again. That’s three consecutive gold medals in those three events. “I am the greatest,” Bolt said. Carl Lewis might argue, but no one else will.
Simone Biles: Biles won four gold medals and a bronze. Only four other women in artistic gymnastics have won four gold medals in a single Olympics, the last coming in 1984 by Romanian Ecaterina Szabo. Biles, a Spring resident, joins swimmers Katie Ledecky (2016) and Missy Franklin (2012) as the only American women with five medals at a single Olympics.
Katie Ledecky: After winning a gold medal in London, Ledecky came to Rio and added four gold medals and a silver. She also set an Olympic record and a world record, and she’s only 19.
Five biggest U.S. disappointments
Ryan Lochte: Despite winning 12 medals over four Olympiads, Lochte’s career might be over. Lochte, 32, faces discipline for making up a story of being robbed at gun point. Lochte and three swimming teammates vandalized a bathroom after a night of partying and then Lochte went public with a story about being robbed, overshadowing the last week of the Games. “They let down our athletes,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said Sunday.
Hope Solo and women’s soccer: The U.S. goalkeeper came across as the ugly American after Team USA lost to Sweden. The Swedes, who are coached by former U.S. coach Pia Sundhage, played a defensive strategy that netted a 1-1 draw and won 4-3 on penalty kicks. That prompted outspoken Solo to call the Swedes “a bunch of cowards” for their strategy. The Americans were the three-time defending champions and failed to reach the final for the first time ever.
Jordan Burroughs: The wrestler entered Rio with a 129-2 record in senior-level international competition. The defending Olympic champion then lost twice on Friday in 74kg freestyle, failing to medal. That cost him a $500,000 bonus offered for repeating as a gold medalist through boxing’s Living the Dream Medal Fund. “This was supposed to be my breakthrough performance that cemented me as a legend in the sport,” Burroughs told reporters as he choked back tears, “and it almost retracted my position in the sport. It hurts me. It hurts a lot.”
Serena Williams: The No. 1 player in the world lost in the third round of singles 6-4, 6-3 to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. She lost in the first round of doubles with her sister Venus. It marked their first loss Olympic loss together in doubles. Williams, nearly in tears after her singles loss, had five double faults in one game and 37 unforced errors for the match.
Men’s 4x100 relay: It’s an American tradition to botch the handoff in the men’s 400-meter relay. They did it again this year. Leadoff leg Mike Rodgers passed the baton to Justin Gatlin outside the exchange zone, disqualifying the U.S. and taking away a bronze medal. The U.S. hasn’t stood on the 4x100 Olympic podium since 2004 when it won silver. Nine times since 1995 the U.S. men have been disqualified or dropped the baton at the Olympics or world championships.
