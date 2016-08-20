Arlington wrestler’s bad back doesn’t give him chance for medal

Wrestler Tervel Dlagnev had six good minutes left in him. He put it to good use, defeating the 2015 world silver medalist in his first match in the round of 16.
“I had a little left,” Dlagnev, an Arlington High graduate, said. “I’ll always have six minutes. If you wrestle at an elite level, you always have six minutes. It’s just the 12, 18 and 24 that you might not have. I’m good for six.”
Dlagnev beat Jamaladdin Magomedov of Azerbaijan 6-5 to move on to face Robert Baran of Poland in the 125 kilograms/275 pounds freestyle division. Dlagnev beat Baran 3-2 in the quarterfinals, but his back locked up on him.
Right now it’s kind of emotionless. It’s kind of indifferent. There’s a relief because I didn’t get hurt. That was my fear was walking out there, getting hurt, and now I’m really mad.
Arlington wrestler Tervel Dlagnev on losing his matches because of a back injury
The rest of Dlagnev’s day was painful, frustrating and forgettable.
Held together by KT Tape and guts, Dlagnev lost his final two matches — the last of which was for a bronze medal — by technical fall. Dlagnev said the 10-0 losses, which came in 33 seconds and 31 seconds to Iran’s Komeil Ghasemi and Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili, respectively, were the first technical falls of his career.
“It sucks,” said Dlagnev, a two-time world bronze medalist. “Yeah, right now it’s kind of emotionless. It’s kind of indifferent. There’s a relief because I didn’t get hurt. That was my fear was walking out there, getting hurt, and now I’m really mad. There’s relief that at least now I have time to figure out why the heck my back hasn’t gotten better. I’m guessing it’s the wrestling. I’m sure that’s not too good for it.”
The U.S. has not won a medal in the heavyweight freestyle division since 1996, when Bruce Baumgartner won the last of his four Olympic medals with a bronze.
Dlagnev finished fifth, just as he did in 2012.
“A hundred-percent healthy Tervel, I think … I know he can wrestle with anybody in the world,” said Bill Zadick, the U.S. assistant freestyle wrestling coach who will take over as head coach after the Olympics.
Dlagnev missed the 2015 World Championships with a back injury that required surgery. He got healthy enough to win the Olympic Trials in April, but his back held up for only five live practices in the four months since.
His training the past 17 days consisted of walking on a treadmill. He lost 5 pounds.
“Didn’t get my heart rate up too high,” said Dlagnev, who now weighs 265.
I took three hours off, and it was just…. I can’t bend over. I’m not as heartbroken as I was last time [in 2012], because you know, the reality is the reality. I knew what I had, and I didn’t think I had it enough, and I didn’t.
Tervel Dlagnev
Dlagnev, 30, knew he had nothing left for Petriashvili in the bronze medal match. But he went out anyway.
“I wasn’t even planning on walking out there,” Dlagnev said. “I kind of got talked into it, so hopefully that means something to someone. It doesn’t mean too much to me right now. That’s kind of embarrassing.
“…I took three hours off, and it was just…. I can’t bend over. I’m not as heartbroken as I was last time [in 2012], because you know, the reality is the reality. I knew what I had, and I didn’t think I had it enough, and I didn’t.”
Dlganev, who trains in Ohio, recently accepted a job as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State. But he did not call it quits to his wrestling career after Saturday.
Dlagnev, 30, said he will take two years off before deciding whether to come back.
“I would like to go out wrestling well, wrestling at least healthy, if I don’t wrestle well,” Dlagnev said. “The last time I was healthy was the 2014 world championships, so it’s been a while. It’s been a frustrating road, kind of a downward spiral. If I can take a year or two off and re-evaluate and if things come back, and if it was just a time issue and bad timing, maybe try again. As of right now, I’m really, really looking forward to trying to figure out this back thing.”
Charean Williams: 817-390-7760, cjwilliams@star-
telegram.com, @NFLCharean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments