Rio Olympics, Aug. 19: Dramatic day for U.S., Bolt in relays

The United States’ Allyson Felix, right, gives the baton to English Gardner in the 4x100-meter relay final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Matt Dunham
AP
Jamaica’s Nickel Ashmeade, second right, passes the baton to Usain Bolt in the 4x100-meter relay final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Matt Dunham
AP
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, right, competes in the 4x100-meter relay final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Jae C. Hong
AP
The United States team from left, Allyson Felix, English Gardner, Tianna Bartoletta and Tori Bowie celebrate winning the gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
David J. Phillip
AP
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt competes in the 4x100-meter relay final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Lee Jin-man
AP
The United States’ Tori Bowie crosses the line to win the gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
David J. Phillip
AP
Mexico’s Diego del Real competes in the men’s hammer throw final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Matt Dunham
AP
Britain’s Holly Bradshaw reacts after failing to clear the bar in the pole vault finals at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Morry Gash
AP
New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney competes in the pole vault final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Matt Slocum
AP
Kenya’s Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot celebrates winning the gold medal and setting a new Olympic record in the 5,000-meter final at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
David J. Phillip
AP
Athletes prepare to pass the baton as they compete in a men’s 4x400-meter relay heat at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Martin Meissner
AP
The United States’ Sandi Morris competes in the pole vault finals at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Morry Gash
AP
The United States’ DeMarcus Cousins (12) shoots against Spain during a semifinal in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Eric Gay
AP
Australia’s Andrew Bogut, center, shoots between Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, left, and Miroslav Raduljica, right, during a semifinal game in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Jim Young
AP
The United States’ DeAndre Jordan (6) shoots past Spain’s Nikola Mirotic (44) and Pau Gasol, left, during a semifinal game in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Eric Gay
AP
Connor Fields, right, and Nicholas Long, both of the United States, compete in the BMX cycling final in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Victor R. Caivano
AP
Mariana Pajon of Colombia, left, and Alise Post of the United States compete to finish first and second, respectively, in the BMX cycling final in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Victor R. Caivano
AP
Denmark’s Mads Mensah Larsen, center, hugs Denmark’s coach Gudmundur Gudmundsson, center right, as they celebrate a handball semifinal victory in extra time against Poland in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Ben Curtis
AP
Denmark’s Mikkel Hansen, left, controls the ball against Poland’s Mariusz Jurkiewicz during the semifinal handball match in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Matthias Schrader
AP
Chloe Esposito of Australia shoots during the running and shooting portion of the modern pentathlon in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP
Leydi Laura Moya of Cuba falls from the horse as she competes at the equestrian section of the modern pentathlon in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Britain’s Lutalo Muhammad moves away from a kick by Milad Beigi of Azerbaijan during an 80 kilogram taekwondo semifinal in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Gregory Bull
AP
Haby Niare of France, right, and Oh Hyeri of South Korea compete in a Taekwondo 67 kilogram final in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Andrew Medichini
AP
Brazil’s Wallace de Souza spikes during a semifinal volleyball match against Russia in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Jeff Roberson
AP
Members of U.S. water polo team pose with coach Adam Krikorian during the gold medal ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Sergei Grits
AP
Iran’s Hassan Aliazam Yazdanicharati, left, and Russia’s Aniuar Geduev compete for the gold in the men’s wrestling freestyle 74 kilogram competition in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
AP