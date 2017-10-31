South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-whan, left, and former South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim, hold the Olympic flame upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-whan, left, and former South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim, hold the Olympic flame upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-whan, left, and former South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim, hold the Olympic flame upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Lee Jin-man AP Photo

Olympics

Olympic flame arrives in South Korea for 2018 Winter Games

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 9:26 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Olympic flame has arrived in South Korea where it will be passed throughout the country by thousands of torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korean figure skating prospect You Young will kick off the 2,018-kilometer (1,253-mile) trip from Incheon on Wednesday.

Pyeongchang's organizers have designated 7,500 torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame, which arrived at the Incheon International Airport after a handover ceremony in Athens on Tuesday.

Preparations for the Feb. 9-25 games are being held amid tension over North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile tests.

South Korean Moon Jae-in has urged the North to participate in next year's Olympics, which he says are a "golden opportunity" to strengthen peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Life after the Olympics

    Rio de Janeiro tries to readjust to normalcy after a hectic lead-up to the Olympic games. Daily life has resumed, with all the pleasure and challenges it brings. A lot was put on hold, and the city still must host the Paralympic Games beginning on Sept. 7​.

Life after the Olympics

Life after the Olympics 1:08

Life after the Olympics
Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty 1:26

Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty
2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke 7:42

2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke

View More Video