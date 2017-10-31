Olympics

IOC eases ban on Brazilian body amid Nuzman corruption case

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 9:34 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC has partially lifted the Brazilian Olympic Committee's suspension, imposed four weeks ago after long-time president Carlos Nuzman was arrested in a corruption case.

The easing of sanctions allows Brazilian officials to attend an annual assembly of Olympic bodies this week, in the Czech Republic capital city Prague.

The International Olympic Committee says "all other measures" against Brazil stay in force.

Nuzman, who led the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic organizing committee, was arrested on Oct. 5 by Brazilian authorities investigating suspected vote buying to help win the hosting rights. He denies wrongdoing.

The IOC suspended its honorary member Nuzman, the Brazilian national body, and cut off its funding.

The Brazilian Olympic body has since been "fully cooperative," the IOC says, including replacing Nuzman and auditing its accounts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Life after the Olympics

    Rio de Janeiro tries to readjust to normalcy after a hectic lead-up to the Olympic games. Daily life has resumed, with all the pleasure and challenges it brings. A lot was put on hold, and the city still must host the Paralympic Games beginning on Sept. 7​.

Life after the Olympics

Life after the Olympics 1:08

Life after the Olympics
Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty 1:26

Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty
2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke 7:42

2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke

View More Video