Pyeongchang gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay

Dancers dressed in traditional costume perform in front of the Greek, Olympic and South Korean flags during a handover ceremony for the Olympic Flame at Panathenaic stadium in Athens, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The South Korean leg of the relay will involve 7,500 torch-bearers, who will cover a total 2,018 kilometers

about 1260 miles) before the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, which will host the Feb. 9-25, 2018 Winter Olympics.