Pyeongchang gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay

The Olympic flame has been handed to organizers of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as it heads off on a 100-day journey in South Korea before the opening ceremony on Feb. 9.
Dressed as a high priestess, actress Katerina Lehou led the 90-minute ceremony in Athens at the Panathenian Stadium, a horseshoe-shaped marble venue where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.
The flame, placed in a lantern, was handed over to Greek Olympic Committee president Spyros Capralos, who passed it to Pyeongchang organizing committee head Lee Hee-beom.
The South Korean leg of the relay will involve 7,500 torch-bearers and visit 17 cities and provinces.
