Dancers dressed in traditional costume perform in front of the Greek, Olympic and South Korean flags during a handover ceremony for the Olympic Flame at Panathenaic stadium in Athens, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The South Korean leg of the relay will involve 7,500 torch-bearers, who will cover a total 2,018 kilometers about 1260 miles) before the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, which will host the Feb. 9-25, 2018 Winter Olympics.

Olympics

Pyeongchang gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:20 AM

ATHENS, Greece

The Olympic flame has been handed to organizers of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as it heads off on a 100-day journey in South Korea before the opening ceremony on Feb. 9.

Dressed as a high priestess, actress Katerina Lehou led the 90-minute ceremony in Athens at the Panathenian Stadium, a horseshoe-shaped marble venue where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

The flame, placed in a lantern, was handed over to Greek Olympic Committee president Spyros Capralos, who passed it to Pyeongchang organizing committee head Lee Hee-beom.

The South Korean leg of the relay will involve 7,500 torch-bearers and visit 17 cities and provinces.

