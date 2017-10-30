Olympics

IOC picks officials to oversee Olympic progress in Paris, LA

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 11:19 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC says it has appointed members to lead panels overseeing preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, president of the Belgian Olympic body, will chair the coordination commission for Paris. The International Olympic Committee says the panel's first visit is scheduled for mid-2018.

Beckers-Vieujant, a former CEO in the food retail industry, is a member of the IOC's finance and ethics commissions.

The IOC says Swiss member Patrick Baumann will be vice chair of the Paris panel and head the LA coordination group.

Baumann, the secretary general of basketball body FIBA, led the IOC panel evaluating Paris and LA as bidders. He replaced former Olympic sprinter Frank Fredericks, who is implicated in receiving a $300,000 payment linked to Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Olympic bid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Life after the Olympics

    Rio de Janeiro tries to readjust to normalcy after a hectic lead-up to the Olympic games. Daily life has resumed, with all the pleasure and challenges it brings. A lot was put on hold, and the city still must host the Paralympic Games beginning on Sept. 7​.

Life after the Olympics

Life after the Olympics 1:08

Life after the Olympics
Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty 1:26

Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty
2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke 7:42

2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke

View More Video