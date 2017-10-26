Slovenia biathlete is sole 2010 Olympic retest positive

FILE - This is a Sunday Feb, 5, 2012 file photo of Slovenia's Teja Gregorin, as she aims her rifle to finish third in the women's 12.5 km WC biathlon mass start race in Holmenkollen in Oslo . Gergorin was the only athlete who failed doping retests from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. The International Biathlon Union said Thursday Oct. 26, 2017, that two samples given by Teja Gregorin tested positive for the banned substance GHRP-2. NTB scanpix, File via AP Hakon Mosvold Larsen