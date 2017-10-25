Britain has evacuation plans for 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Torch bearer Greek cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis runs with the Olympic flame toward the Pierre de Coubertin monument during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame in Ancient Olympia, southwestern Greece, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Pyeongchang, South Korea, which will host the Feb. 9-25, 2018 Winter Olympics. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo