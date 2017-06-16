Olympics

June 16, 2017 6:37 AM

McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship deal 3 years early

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Fast-food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship deal three years early.

The International Olympic Committee says confidential financial terms of the immediate separation were agreed to.

IOC marketing director Timo Lumme says "we understand that McDonald's is looking to focus on different business priorities."

McDonald's was among 13 top-tier sponsors signed through the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games.

An Olympic sponsor since 1976, McDonald's had signed an eight-year extension to run through 2020.

McDonald's had exclusive rights in the "retail food services" sponsor category.

The IOC says it will review the sales categories rather than sign a direct replacement.

McDonald's remains a national sponsor of the 2018 Olympics with domestic marketing rights in South Korea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Life after the Olympics

Life after the Olympics 1:08

Life after the Olympics
Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty 1:26

Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty
2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke 7:42

2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke

View More Video

Sports Videos