Star search: USOC on board with made-for-TV scouting camp

FILE - At left, in an Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, United States's Nate Ebner, front left, is tackled by Brazil's Stefano Giantorno, left back, during the men's rugby sevens match at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At right, in a Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner 43) run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Glendale, Ariz. The quest for gold and America's insatiable appetite for reality television are merging this summer with an Olympic scouting camp that will ultimately be packaged as a one-episode reality show. Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner is one of three players to wear NFL uniforms who went on to earn a spot on the U.S. rugby team in the reintroduction of that sport to the Olympics last year.