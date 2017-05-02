Olympics

May 02, 2017 11:25 AM

IOC vows strengthened cooperation with McLaren, WADA

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee is vowing strengthened cooperation with Richard McLaren, the investigator who uncovered evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian sports.

McLaren met this week with IOC President Thomas Bach and World Anti-Doping President Craig Reedie.

McLaren recently expressed frustration at the slow-moving responses of the IOC and WADA, telling German lawmakers he is "increasingly frustrated with what has happened to date."

The IOC said in a news release Tuesday that McLaren and the sports leaders had a frank, productive meeting.

But it said there were no immediate decisions coming on doping cases from the Sochi Olympics that stemmed from the Russian program McLaren uncovered.

The IOC reiterated it would look to sports federations to decide doping cases that affected their sports.

Also, the committee offered no word on Russia's status for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which take place next February.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Life after the Olympics

Life after the Olympics 1:08

Life after the Olympics
Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty 1:26

Ewwww! Cupping may help Olympians but it sure looks nasty
2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke 7:42

2016 USA Olympic Swim Team carpool karaoke

View More Video

Sports Videos