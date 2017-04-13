Olympics

April 13, 2017 6:07 PM

Qatar laboratory cleared to resume anti-doping tests

The Associated Press
MONTREAL

Qatar's anti-doping laboratory has been cleared to resume working after a five-month suspension for unspecified work failures.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's director general, Olivier Niggli, says in a statement: "We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies."

WADA shut down the laboratory's blood and urine testing operations last November.

The lab returns to work three weeks before Doha hosts the opening Diamond League meeting of the athletics season.

Doha's clearance leaves six WADA-accredited labs worldwide shut down.

They are: Bogota, Colombia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Mexico City; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid; Bloemfontein, South Africa.

