David Douillet running for French Olympic committee top job

3:02 Godley gets past Kennedale and into regional tourney Pause

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster