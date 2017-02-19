Winter Asian Games kick off with opening ceremony in Sapporo

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:27 Protest outside GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants